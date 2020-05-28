WWE NXT *LIVE Coverage* (5/27) - #WWENXT

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT takes place from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida with WWE staff and personnel in the audience acting as a live crowd.

Without further ado, let's get into the action!

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins by showing the staff, personnel and some superstars in the crowd as a makeshift audience for the evening and we get right into our first match!

Match - Cruiserweight Championship Tournament - Drake Maverick vs Kushida vs Jake Atlas

Result - Drake Maverick defeats Kushida and Jake Atlas, Advances to Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals Against El Hijo del Fantasma

We then see Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae making their way down to the ring. Gargano grabs a microphone and says, tonight, we'll have the first-ever Johnny Gargano invitational. He then calls down Adrian Alanis for their match.

Match - Johnny Gargano vs Adrian Alanis

Result - Johnny Gargano defeats Adrian Alanis

After the match, we see Mia Yim and Keith Lee on the big-screen who are mocking the LeRae-Gargano dinner dates that we've seen in recent weeks.

We then see Drake Maverick, backstage who is interrupted by Kushida, who tells Maverick to "just win it". (it, being the NXT Cruiserweight Championship) Maverick then says *WHEN* he wins the title, he will give the first title shot to Kushida.

The NXT Tag-Team Champions, Imperium are shown backstage and they say Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are both a disgrace to their country and they will show them why the ring is so sacred and welcome us to the "era of Imperium".

Match - Shotzi Blackheart (with Tegan Nox) vs Raquel Gonzalez (with Dakota Kai)

Result - Raquel Gonzalez defeats Shotzi Blackheart

We then see a video package hyping the Finn Balor vs Damian Priest match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, next Sunday.

Match - Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs Charlotte Flair and Mystery Partner

After the 3 known participants make their respective entrances, we see Chelsea Green making her way down to the ring as Charlotte's tag-team partner.

Result - Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green defeat Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai

We then see Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, backstage and Candice says that she and Mia Yim will have a match, next week.

We now see negotiations between William Regal and NXT Champion, Adam Cole. The two trade verbal jabs back and forth, Regal says Cole is acting like a "Bay Bay". They then find some common ground and at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Adam Cole will defend the NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream and if Dream loses, he will NEVER get another shot at the NXT Title as long as Cole is the champion.

Match - Tommaso Ciampa vs Leon Ruff

Result - Tommaso Ciampa defeats Leon Ruff

Match - Cage Match (Kurt Angle as Special Referee) - Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher

Result - Timothy Thatcher defeats Matt Riddle

That's it for tonight's WWE NXT! Thanks for reading along, everyone!

