WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (7/29/20)

WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (7/29/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is headlined by a triple-threat match to qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, next month.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

  • Finn Balor Battles Dexter Lumis & Timothy Thatcher To Earn A Spot In The North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30
FinnTimLumis
  • NXT Champion, Keith Lee Responds To Karrion Kross
KeithLeeNXT
  • Johnny Gargano Takes On Roderick Strong
GarganoRoddyNXT
  • The Newest Robert Stone Brand Client, Mercedes Martinez Takes On Shotzi Blackheart
MMShotziRobNXT

*LIVE COVERAGE*

Related Articles