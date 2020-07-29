WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (7/29/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is headlined by a triple-threat match to qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, next month.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Finn Balor Battles Dexter Lumis & Timothy Thatcher To Earn A Spot In The North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30

NXT Champion, Keith Lee Responds To Karrion Kross

Johnny Gargano Takes On Roderick Strong

The Newest Robert Stone Brand Client, Mercedes Martinez Takes On Shotzi Blackheart

*LIVE COVERAGE*