WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (8/12/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is headlined by another NXT North American Championship Ladder Match qualifier as well as Karrion Kross in action against Danny Burch.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Karrion Kross Battles Danny Burch

Kushida, Cameron Grimes & A Mystery Man Compete In A Triple-Threat Qualifier For The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30

Damian Priest Takes On Bronson Reed Ahead Of Their NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Invite The NXT Universe Into Their Home

Tyler Breeze Looks For Revenge Against Santos Escobar

*LIVE COVERAGE*