WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (8/12/20)

WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (8/12/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is headlined by another NXT North American Championship Ladder Match qualifier as well as Karrion Kross in action against Danny Burch.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

  • Karrion Kross Battles Danny Burch
KrossScarBurchNXT
  • Kushida, Cameron Grimes & A Mystery Man Compete In A Triple-Threat Qualifier For The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30
NALadderQualNXT
  • Damian Priest Takes On Bronson Reed Ahead Of Their NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
DamianBronsonNXT
  • Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Invite The NXT Universe Into Their Home
GarganoCandiceNXT
  • Tyler Breeze Looks For Revenge Against Santos Escobar
SantosBreezeNXT

*LIVE COVERAGE*

Related Articles