WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (8/19/20)

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by a pair of final qualifiers for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 30, this Saturday.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Adam Cole & Pat McAfee Come Face-to-Face Just Days Before Their Match at NXT TakeOver 30

Finn Bálor & Velveteen Dream Battle For A Spot In The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Johnny Gargano Takes On Ridge Holland In A Final Bid To Qualify For The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Teams-Up With Breezango To Face Legado Del Fantasma

*LIVE COVERAGE*