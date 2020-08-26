WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (8/26/20)

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by new NXT Champion, Karrion Kross & Scarlett kicking-off the show, the return of former-NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa as well as Imperium defending the NXT Tag-Team Championships against Breezango.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

NXT Champion, Karrion Kross Kicks-Off The Show

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa Returns

What’s Next For New NXT North American Champion, Damian Priest?

Imperium Defends The NXT Tag-Team Championships Against Breezango

Santos Escobar Defends The NXT Cruiserweight Championship Against Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai Teams-Up With Rhea Ripley To Take-On Dakota Kai & Raquel González

*LIVE COVERAGE*