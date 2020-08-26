WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (8/26/20)

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by new NXT Champion, Karrion Kross & Scarlett kicking-off the show, the return of former-NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa as well as Imperium defending the NXT Tag-Team Championships against Breezango.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

NXT Champion, Karrion Kross Kicks-Off The Show

B4AC4504-2387-443F-9BC1-850803D9D6E5

Former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa Returns

49716A7B-E67C-4119-9431-A9EA4757F86E

What’s Next For New NXT North American Champion, Damian Priest?

3B6080B8-9826-4F29-B800-677EF278E21D

Imperium Defends The NXT Tag-Team Championships Against Breezango

D9648DCD-2168-4665-9D66-F7D53A6A8939

Santos Escobar Defends The NXT Cruiserweight Championship Against Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

3B5266CA-9DBA-463D-A293-3E4F14AACEF1

NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai Teams-Up With Rhea Ripley To Take-On Dakota Kai & Raquel González

CFBDA150-C8E7-4A2A-9A5E-AAAEEFA66D06

*LIVE COVERAGE*

