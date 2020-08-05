WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (8/5/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a triple-threat qualifier for the North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.
Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...
- Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan & Ridge Holland Battle It Out in a Triple-Threat North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier
- NXT Champion, Keith Lee Takes On Cameron Grimes in a Non-Title Affair
- Imperium Defends The NXT Tag-Team Championships Against Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly Of The Undisputed Era
- Rhea Ripley Goes Head-to-Head With Dakota Kai To Determine The # 1 Contender For The NXT Women's Championship
- Bronson Reed Battles Shane Thorne
*LIVE COVERAGE*