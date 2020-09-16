WWE NXT LIVE Coverage & Results (9/16/20)

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by NXT Women’s Champions, Io Shirai taking-on fan-favorite, Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title affair as well as the NXT North American and NXT Tag-Team Titles being up for grabs.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai Takes-On Shotzi Blackheart In A Non-Title Match

NXT North American Champion, Damian Priest Defends His Title Against Timothy Thatcher

Breezango Defend The NXT Tag-Team Championships Against Imperium

Drake Maverick & Killian Dain Battle Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish Of The Undisputed Era

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins with a video package highlighting the events from last week’s show.

We then have Shotzi Blackheart making her way to the ring with her tank and it appears as if our first match of the evening is about to get underway...

Match - Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart

Highlights (Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart)

Result - Io Shirai defeats Shotzi Blackheart

It’s then announced by commentator Vic Joseph, that Wade Barrett will not just be a fill-in anymore as he’s signed a deal to become Vic’s commentating partner with NXT on a permanent basis.

The pair also then announce an 11-woman battle royal for next week between Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Aliyah, Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, Xia Li and Indi Hartwell to determine NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai’s # 1 contender for her title at NXT TakeOver, in 3 weeks.

Tommaso Ciampa then quickly squashes Denzel Troy before Jake Atlas comes out and challenges Ciampa to a match, next week. The former NXT Champion displays a sinister smile, seemingly accepting the challenge as commentary tells us that we’ll hear from NXT Champion, Finn Balor, after a commercial break.

We then see a pre-taped promo from NXT Champion, Finn Balor. He says that Adam Cole is undisputed...but there’s only one prince and now that he has the title...it’s now the most important prize in all of WWE...and whoever he faces next...must go through each other before taking a shot at the prince.

Austin Theory then makes his way to the ring and says he’s a future Hall of Famer and then calls out for anyone in the locker room to come out and face him...and Kushida comes storming down to the ring and here we go...

Match - Kushida vs Austin Theory

Highlights (Kushida vs Austin Theory)

Result - Kushida defeats Austin Theory

NXT Tag-Team Championships - Breezango (C) vs Imperium

Highlights (Breezango vs Imperium)

Result - Breezango defeats Imperium, And STILL NXT Tag-Team Champion

Tag-Team Match - Xia Li & Jessi Kamea vs Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

Highlights (Xia Lia & Jessi Kamea vs Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro)

Result - Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro defeat Xia Li & Jessi Kamea

Drake Maverick faces Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish by himself after Killian Dain refuses to team-up with him. Dain finally comes down to the ring and he & Maverick pick-up the win after Strong & Fish get disqualified.

We then see Jake Atlas who’s in the parking lot and Tommaso Ciampa comes out of nowhere and attacks him but Kyle O’Reilly steps in between Ciampa and Atlas as head to a commercial break before our NXT North American Championship match.

Before the title match, NXT General Manager, William Regal announces that, next week, there will be a 5-man gauntlet to determine the challenger to Finn Balor’s NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver, in 3-weeks. Regal didn’t officially announce the 5 participants but the video graphic quickly showed Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Santos Escobar, Cameron Grimes and Kyle O’Reilly.

NXT North American Championship - Damian Priest (C) vs Timothy Thatcher

Highlights (Damian Priest vs Timothy Thatcher)

Result - Damian Priest defeats Timothy Thatcher, And STILL NXT North American Champion

That’s a wrap for WWE NXT!

