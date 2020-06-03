WWE NXT *LIVE Coverage* - #WWENXT

WWE NXT *LIVE Coverage* - #WWENXT

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida and is the go-home show before this Sunday’s HUGE, TakeOver: In Your House PPV event!

Before the show begins, let’s rundown what WWE has announced for tonight’s show, plus anything else that tonight may have in-store!

  • What will NXT Champion, Adam Cole and Challenger, Velveteen Dream Have to Say Just Days Before Their Championship Match?
89192517-5398-411B-BEB9-C5C737208E4E
  • NXT Cruiserweight Championship - Drake Maverick vs El Hijo del Fantasma
11047E88-2C4B-450D-96B1-F63443194CA7
  • Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae
B0252313-BCA9-447D-8DFE-8B76F9F9F256

+ Much, much more!

*LIVE COVERAGE*

Related Articles