WWE NXT Super Tuesday LIVE Coverage & Results (9/1/20)

Tonight’s special edition of WWE NXT Super Tuesday emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by the biggest match in the Black & Gold brand’s illustrious history, when 4-former NXT Champions square-off in a 60-minute Iron Man Match for the vacant NXT Championship.

Before tonight’s show begins, let’s take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Bálor, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano Square-Off In A 60-Minute Fatal-4-Way Iron-Man March For The NXT Championship

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott & Breezango Battle Legado del Fantasma In A 6-Man Tag-Team Street Fight

Bronson Reed Takes-On Timothy Thatcher

*LIVE COVERAGE*