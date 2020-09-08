WWE NXT Super Tuesday Night 2 LIVE Coverage & Results (9/8/20)

Tonight marks the second night of the NXT Super Tuesday special, which emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by Adam Cole taking on Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, which kicks off the show!

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Adam Cole Takes-On Finn Balor For The NXT Championship To Kick-Off The Show

Rhea Ripley Clashes With Mercedes Martinez Inside Of A Steel Cage

Bronson Reed Looks For Revenge On Austin Theory

*LIVE COVERAGE*