NXT TakeOver 31 LIVE Coverage and Results (10/4/20)

Results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Finn Bálor vs Kyle O’Reilly(NXT Championship)

Winner:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae(NXT Women's Championship)

Winner:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Damien Priest vs Johnny Gargano(NXT North American Championship)

Winner: Damien Priest via The Reckoning

1 Gallery 1 Images

Santos Escobar vs Isaiah "Swerve" Scott(NXT Cruiserweight Championship)

Winner:

1 Gallery 1 Images

KUSHIDA vs Velveteen Dream

Winner:

Live Coverage:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Damien Priest vs Johnny Gargano:

This match kicks us off tonight. The bell rings and here we go. Johnny runs at Priest but Priest cuts him off with a staredown. Johnny then pushes Priest into the corner with puunches but Priest is able to fight back out with kicks and Johnny runs to the outside. The match is able to enter the ring again. Priest takes down Johnny with a spinning heel kick. Priest is firing on all cylinders sendinh Johnny into the corner and hits him with a back elbow for a two count. Priest then wins the test of strength and holds on looking for old school but Johnny cuts out the legs ans hangs up on the ropes. Johnny then kicks the leg and yanks Priest off the apron before hitting a suicide dive and sends Priest into the steel steps.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Johnny then takes off the top step and looks to send Priest face first into the atep but Priest counters with a right to the face. Back in the ring Johnny catches Priest in the ropes and hits him with a dropkick to the chest before jumping off the middle rope to the back for a two count. Johnny then locks in a single leg boston crab working on the knee. Priest fights out and sends Johnny to the floor. Johnny comes back in and gets some shots in at the end but Priest throws him off him into the corner before taking him down. Priest then attacks Johnny with punches and kicks before ducking a shot from Johnny leading to a flatliner. Priest then hits a running back elbow in the corner twice then hits the broken arrow for a nearfall. Priest is still trying to get feeling back in his knee. Priest looks for the Razor's Edge but Gargano slips between his legs but Priest is able to regain control and looks for the Razor's Edge again but Johnny slips out the back into a sunset flip for a nearfall. Johnny then lays in shots to the head of Priest but Priest answers back with shots of his own. Back and forth we go and Priest hits a forearm off the second rope then look for a spinning kick but Johnny ducks and sends Priest shoulder first to the ringpost. The match spills to the floor and Priest is able to take down Johnny. Priest finally hits the Razor's Edge on the apron for a two count.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Both guys get back up and Preist looks for a back elbow in the corner again but eats a chop block to the knee from Johnny. Priest is able to hit a clothesline but Johnny comes back with multiple kicks to the head. Priest then looks for the reckoning but Johnny counters into a slice bread then a elbow to the back of the neck for a nearfall.

Johnny looks for a superkick but Proest counters into a chokeslam which Johnny counters into a roll up for a two count. Johnny then looks for one final beat but gets caught then Johnny kicks him in the head and Priest us able to recover and hit south of heaven for a nearfall. Priest then goes to the top rope but Johnny rolls to the outside. Priest then runs across the ring and leaps over the top but Johnny moves out of the way and he crashes into the security.

The referee is distracted which allows Johnny to hit a low blow then rolls him in for a superkick and a two count. Johnny then goes for the Gargano escape but Priest moves but Johnny is still able to lock in the hold. Priest is able to make it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Johnny continues to attack the arm with multiple knees to the left shoulder joint. Priest rolls to the apron and Johnny picks him up aje tries to knock Priest into the steel steps. Priest then tries to suplex Johnny on the steps but Johnny counters. Priest then kicks Johnny in the face and as he comes in eats two superkicks. Johnny looks for one final beat but Priest counters into the reckoning for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Damien Priest via The Reckoning

1 Gallery 1 Images

KUSHIDA vs Velveteen Dream:

Velveteen Dream makes his entrance and KUSHIDA jumps him from behind leading to a kick under the jaw.

Dream spills to the floor and grabs a chair and throws it in the ring. The bell rings and here we go. KUSHIDA brings Dream to the mat and maintains control and lays on him. KUSHIDA locks in an armbar but Dream makes his way to the ropes which breaks the hold. KUSHIDA doesn't give us a clean break and Dream falls to the floor. Around the ring they go and KUSHIDA catches Dream with a superkick to the midsection. Back in the ring KUSHIDA continues the onslaught but Dream is able to send KUSHIDA into the corner but KUSHIDA is able to hit a enziguri out of the corner and locks in an armbar again and continues to attack the arm. Dream is able to regain control and send KUSHIDA to the floor before launching off the top rope and hitting a diving elbow. Dream then throws KUSHIDA faces first into the barricade. Dream tosses KUSHIDA back into the ring and hits an uppercut for a one count. KUSHIDA hots Dream with a forearm and Dream answers with one of his own before hitting a bronco buster. Dream then taunts the fans but allows KUSHIDA to fight back but Dream is able to find a way to lock in a sleeperhold and gets him down to the mat as he lays on him with the hold. KUSHIDA gets back to his feet and shobes Dream back first into the corner. Dream finally lets go of rhe hold and back and forth they go trading shots before KUSHIDA takes down Dream coming off the ropes leading to a hip toss. Dream then tires to roll up KUSHIDA but can't hold on and eats a kick. KUSHIDA then stomps on the shoulder muscles of Dream. KUSHIDA runs at Dream but Dream is able to lift him up on the apron. KUSHIDA then pulls Dream's shoulder into the ringpost twice before KUSHIDA traps the hand of Dream between the steps leading a dropkick to the steps crushing the hand. Dream then looks for a Purple Rainmaker but gets caught into a crossarm breaker. Dream crawls to the floor but KUSHIDA holds on. Dream then pokes the eye of KUSHIDA leading to a powerbomb but KUSHIDA is able to lock in rhe armbar again. Dream breaks free and hits the Dream Valley Driver and goes to the top and hits the Purple Rainmaker with the injured elbow for a nearfall. KUSHIDA then grabs the wrist of Dream which angers Dream who hits him with a clothesline. Drwam the looks to go to the top again but KUSHIDA meets him there and takes him down and locks in the hoverboard lock but Dream makes it to the ropes but KUSHIDA rolls through. Dream is able to counter into the Dream Valley Driver but KUSHIDA holds on to the hold and gets the submission victory.

Winner: KUSHIDA via Hoverboard Lock

After the match KUSHIDA locks in the cross armbreaker and tries to break the arm of Dream. KUSHIDA then is pulled off by referees but then locks it on again.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Santos Escobar vs Isaiah "Swerve" Scott(NXT Cruiserweight Championship)

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!