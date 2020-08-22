WWE NXT TakeOver XXX LIVE Coverage & Results

Tonight, WWE NXT's 30th TakeOver PPV event emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by Karrion Kross challenging for Keith Lee's NXT Championship as well as several other title matches.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

NXT Championship - Keith Lee (C) vs Karrion Kross

NXT Women’s Championship - Io Shirai (C) vs Dakota Kai

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match - Velveteen Dream vs Johnny Gargano vs Damian Priest vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes

Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

Finn Bálor vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Tag-Team Championship # 1 Contenders Match - Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

*LIVE COVERAGE*

You can watch the kick-off show to tonight's NXT TakeOver: XXX in it's entirety, beginning at 6:30pm (Eastern), below!

Most of the kick-off show is Scott Stanford, Sam Roberts & Booker T giving their insight and predictions for the night's matches until we get into our lone match of the kick-off show...

NXT Tag-Team Championships, # 1 Contenders Match - Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Highlights (Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch)

Result - Breezango defeat Legado del Fantasma and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, become # 1 contenders for Imperium's NXT Tag-Team Championships

After the match, it's announced that Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher will start the PPV as the kick-off panel continue to discuss the rest of the card before it's time for the PPV to begin...

It's worth noting that Mauro Ranallo will NOT be on commentary, this evening as it'll be Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix being joined by SmackDown commentator, Corey Graves. Graves was NXT's long-time commentator and was even NXT Tag-Team Champion with Adrian Neville (now AEW's PAC), before having to retire from in-ring competition due to injuries which caused him to transition over to the commentary table.

The PPV opens, Corey Graves joins Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix on commentary and we're set for our opening match...

Match - Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher

Highlights (Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher)

Result - Finn Balor defeats Timothy Thatcher

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match - Velveteen Dream vs Johnny Gargano vs Damian Priest vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes

Highlights (Velveteen Dream vs Johnny Gargano vs Damian Prest vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes)

Result -