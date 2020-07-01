WWE NXT: The Great American Bash LIVE Coverage And Results

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University and is being dubbed 'The Great American Bash' and features an absolute STACKED night of action!

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai vs Sasha Banks (Non-Title Match)

Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match To Determine The # 1 Contender For The NXT Women's Championship - Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae

Strap Match - Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Timothy Thatcher vs Oney Lorcan

2-on-1 Handicap Match - Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah & Robert Stone

*LIVE COVERAGE*