Night 2 of WWE NXT's 2-night special, 'The Great American Bash' is upon us and features the biggest match in NXT history...

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Winner-Take-All Match, NXT and North American Championships - Adam Cole (C) vs Keith Lee (C)

Street Fight - Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae

Singles Match - Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott vs Johnny Gargano

6-Man Tag-Team Match - Drake Maverick & Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma

*LIVE COVERAGE*