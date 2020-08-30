WWE Payback 2020 LIVE Coverage & Results

Tonight's WWE Payback PPV emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt defending the Universal Championship against the returning Roman Reigns and the man Wyatt beat for the title, last Sunday at SummerSlam, Braun Strowman in a No-Holds-Barred, Triple-Threat Match.
Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...
'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt, Defends The Universal Championship Against Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman In A No-Holds-Barred Triple-Threat Match
Sasha Banks & Bayley Defend The WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships Against Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax
Keith Lee Battles Randy Orton
Apollo Crews Defends The United States Championship Against Bobby Lashley
Seth Rollins & Murphy Take-On Rey & Dominik Mysterio
Matt Riddle Looks For 'Payback' Against King Corbin
Big E Battles Sheamus
Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott Take-On The IIconics On The Kick-Off Show*L
*LIVE COVERAGE*
Watch the Payback Kick-Off Show, beginning at 6:00pm (Eastern), in its entirety, below!