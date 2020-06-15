WWE RAW (6/15/20) *LIVE Coverage*

Plus much Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will have all of the fallout from last night's Backlash PPV event!

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store for us!

Randy Orton Speaks After Winning 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair Makes An Appearance

Asuka Defends The RAW Women's Championship Against Nia Jax

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Respond To Seth Rollins

Plus much, much more!

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show kicks off with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe running down what we will see on the show, this evening.

Then outcomes the winner of 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever', at last night's Backlash PPV, Randy Orton.

The commentary team confirms that Edge did indeed suffer a torn triceps injury during the match with Orton and underwent successful surgery to repair the injury with no timetable set for "The Rated R Superstar's" return.

Orton then grabs a mic and says that he embarrassed Edge, last night and when Edge returned at the Royal Rumble in January, he looked into Edge's eyes and saw that he wouldn't be nearly the competitor that he used to be.

Orton goes on to say that he won the greatest wrestling match ever which makes him the greatest wrestler ever and he doesn't need a WWE title to prove it.

He then says he needs to thank Edge for reigniting his passion to feel like a legend killer again. Orton says he did Edge a favor and now he can go home and be a husband to Beth and a father to his daughter's, Lyric and Ruby.

Orton says he'll see Edge in July...of 2029 and hopes they cross paths once again...in 9 years but he is then interrupted by Edge's best-friend, Christian.

Christian says what kind of man Orton is since he's out here bragging about injuring someone. Christian says he doesn't see the greatest wrestler ever when he looks at Orton...he sees a cold, calculated, son of a bitch.

Christian goes on to say Edge will be back and he will re-write his ending on his own terms, not Randy's.

Randy says he knows the look that Christian has in his eyes and he wants one more match. Christian says he doesn't want another match and he's only here to support his friend, Edge. Orton then says he knows Christian isn't medically cleared to compete but he knows a way around it...to have an unsanctioned match, TONIGHT.

Orton says that offer expires by the end of the night...and if he doesn't accept...he will just confirm what everyone already knows...that he's just a coward.

Match - Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) vs Kevin Owens

Key Points - The match begins with some back and forth and then Andrade comes down to the ring and begins to bicker with Garza in between moves which forces Zelina Vega to get frustrated and walk out on both of her clients as the match continues. Kevin Owens picks up the win after hitting the Stunner on Garza. After the match, Zelina Vega comes back to the ring and tells Andrade and Garza to stop fighting with each other and fight together.

Result - Kevin Owens defeats Angel Garza

Highlights (Kevin Owens vs Angel Garza)

After a commercial break, Bobby Lashley and MVP make their way down to the ring. MVP says Lana is exclusively the reason for Lashley losing his bid at the WWE Championship, last night at Backlash and says if Drew McIntyre had any integrity, he will give Lashley another title match on the spot. Lana then comes down to the ring and says MVP is the problem, not her. MVP calls Lana a thot, Lana calls MVP a snake. MVP says before he came into the picture, Lashley couldn't even get in the hunt for a WWE title, nevermind an actual WWE Championship match. Lashley says Lana only cares about social media likes and uses him and their sex life to stay relevant and become famous. Lana says if she wanted to become more famous, she would've slept with someone much more famous than him...like Drew McIntyre. Lashley interrupts her and says he wants a divorce and then he and MVP walk out of the ring.

We then see a video package highlighting the Street Profits and Viking Raiders rivalry which culminated to the 2 teams joining forces to take out Akira Tozawa and his "ninja friends", last night at Backlash.

We then see the 2 teams backstage and Tozawa and the ninjas come up to them and laugh and just walk away as the Viking Raiders say they have an idea on how to deal with them as the segment ends and we head to another break.

Match - Street Profits and Vikings Raiders vs Akira Tozawa and 3 "ninjas"

Key Points - This is clearly a comedy bit to waste some time here. It's worth to note that WWE Performance Center prospect, Jordan Omegbehin is at ringside, portraying one of the "ninjas". The Profits and Raiders win this match with ease in about 3-minutes.

Result - Street Profits and Viking Raiders defeats Akira Tozawa and "ninjas"

Highlights (Street Profits and Viking Raiders vs Akira Tozawa and "ninjas")

After the match, Omegbehin and Tozawa get in the ring and before any confrontation happens, the Big Show comes down to the ring and takes out all of the 'ninjas' as Omegbehin and Tozawa retreat.

We then see 'The Monday Night Messiah', Seth Rollins backstage and he says that he hopes Dominik is here, tonight, because he has a message to deliver to him and his father, Rey Mysterio as we head to a break.

After the break, we see Seth Rollins making his way down to the ring. Rollins says it's unfortunate that Mysterio took the cowards way out and didn't accept his invitation to join him, tonight on RAW. Mysterio shows up on the big screen and Rollins tells him that Dominik should join himself, Murphy and Theory and if he doesn't...he will have to be sacrificed. Mysterio says if Rollins or one of his goons (Murphy or Theory) touches his son, he will end him. Dominik sneaks up behind Rollins and lays him out, throws him out of the ring and tosses him into the ring steps as Murphy and Theory come running out and surround the ring but Dominik sneaks away into the crowd and gets away untouched.

