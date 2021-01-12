WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (01/11/2021)

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (01/11/2021)

Triple H opens up tonight's WWE Raw as we tuck Drew McIntyre into bed and get him some chicken soup and take his temperature.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(You may need to refresh this page in order to get the latest update)

Hey, folks - Kevin here. It's January 11, 2021, and we're about to watch us some WWE Monday Night Raw! In case you missed the latest changes:

WWE Champion Drew McIntrye has tested positive for COVID-19, and he'll be addressing the WWE Universe - hopefully from a sterile clean room on a satellite in near-Earth orbit - regarding him, you know, having COVID-19.

If you folks want to chime in - and why wouldn't you, that's totally fun - then drop in to the comments section below or shoot me a tweet at @HeyImKevinSully.

Time to get the fires going - enjoy Monday Night Raw, everyone!
--------------------------------------------------------------

Finn Balor just tweeted this and I'm just gonna leave this here:

Anyway... THEN.... NOW.... WHATEVER....

We get a recap of Randy Orton bravely hassling old guys. Oooooh.

And here comes Triple H.

Triple H welcomes us all to the Thunderdome/Monday Night Raw, and before he can get into his schpiel, Randy Orton comes out.

Related Articles

triplehraw
LIVE Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (01/11/2021)

095DD6AB-3E5E-463E-BABE-9F9F17FC8718
LIVE Coverage

IMPACT Wrestling Genesis 2021 LIVE Coverage and Results 1.9.21

F894365D-586D-4CC6-865C-6C2C09503B5E
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown Live coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (01/08/2021)

newyearsmash
LIVE Coverage

Night One of AEW's New Year's Smash!

AC8D220A-88A0-4295-BD58-AD6A6D20FBEF
LIVE Coverage

IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Go Home Show LIVE Coverage and Results 1.5.21

C590F640-59ED-4B33-8404-EE8ACC3DF692
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw Legends Night LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (1/4/2021)

sknyd
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (1/1/2021)

brodieleeaew
LIVE Coverage

Tonight the wrestling world honors Brodie Lee