WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (01/11/2021)

Hey, folks - Kevin here. It's January 11, 2021, and we're about to watch us some WWE Monday Night Raw! In case you missed the latest changes:

WWE Champion Drew McIntrye has tested positive for COVID-19, and he'll be addressing the WWE Universe - hopefully from a sterile clean room on a satellite in near-Earth orbit - regarding him, you know, having COVID-19.

Time to get the fires going - enjoy Monday Night Raw, everyone!

Finn Balor just tweeted this and I'm just gonna leave this here:

Anyway... THEN.... NOW.... WHATEVER....

We get a recap of Randy Orton bravely hassling old guys. Oooooh.

And here comes Triple H.

Triple H welcomes us all to the Thunderdome/Monday Night Raw, and before he can get into his schpiel, Randy Orton comes out.