WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (02.01.21)

Last night's WWE Royal Rumble was something else - and I mean that in a positive way. It was a LOT of fun. We might now all agree on whether or not those who won deserved to win and all of that rigamarole, but I hope we can agree that it was an entertaining, what, four hours?

The Royal Rumble, if you were unaware, is one of WWE's "Big Four", right up there with SummerSlam, Survivor Series and, of course, WrestleMania. You knew that, what am I talking about? Anyway, as has been the norm for the last, I dunno, five years or so, the Raw (and SmackDown) after one of these events has been an event in of itself. So, anything can happen during the show tonight.

If you want to get caught up before the show tonight, here's my brother from another mother and also not technically my brother that's just a thing people say Ja' Von York with his always reliable and kick-ass Raw preview.

It's time for Raw!

Drew McIntyre is coming out to start the show. He shoves his fancy pants sword into the stage, which makes things catch on fire because that's how swords work.

Drew goes over the results of last night's Royal Rumble... and then he gets to the Men's Rumble match... and that's when Metallingus hits.

Before Edge can say anything, Drew compliments him and then Edge asks Drew "what the hell is wrong with [him]?"

Edge expected Drew to kick his head off, instead of taking the high road (and he'll get to Scotland before him). Sheamus comes out to back up his best friend. Edge tells Drew that whoever he chooses to fight at WrestleMania, he's going to walk out of the show champion.

Edge leaves the ring, Drew raises his belt.... and Sheamus Brough kicks Drew right in the face. DAMN.

Sheamus is no longer Drew's friend and he wants that WWE Championship.

Riddle is taking on Lashley for the United States Championship... which we all thought was going to happen last night.

Bell rings and Riddle goes right after Lashley. Bobby fights him off and even hits a standing suplex. Riddle hurricanranas Lashley out of the ring.

Riddle is tangled up in the ropes, and Lashley slaps the Hurt Lock on him. He doesn't break the hold within the 5 count and gets DQ'd.

RESULT: Riddle defeats Bobby Lashley via DQ

Lashley just keeps beating up Riddle anyway.