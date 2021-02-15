WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE coverage and commentary (02.15.21)

(You may need to refresh your page for the latest updates. Sorry. I know it's hard work pressing a button.)

Hello and greetings from snowy Austin, TX! I know, it's really weird. You know what else is weird? Pro wrestling. Let's watch some!

I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan and I'll be your text-and-social-media-embeds-based commentator for the February 15, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw.

First off, please bear with me tonight. The deluge of snow and ice we've received here in the Lone Star State has caused rolling blackouts to be necessary in the Austin area. Which means that I am in nearby Georgetown - at my mother-in-law's house. Nothing against her, she's a perfectly lovely woman. But, I'm typing with an unfamiliar, much smaller keyboard. So I'll probably make some typod herew and therdgwgwfr.

TONIGHT on RAW! Bear witness to one of the most, if not the most, unfair matches in WWE history: the gauntlet match. Two men enter, one man leaves - and another guy enters, and so on and so forth. So, if you're one of those first two guys, well... good luck! I guess, anyway.

Well... see you all on the other side!

Let's do this.



(8:09pm) Miz vs Kofi is next. You... probably guessed that from the Tweet below.

(8:07pm) Backstage, Sheamus is bemoaning that he has to be in the Chamber match, since Drew agreed to give him a title match. So, he's going to win this gauntlet match and then it won't matter. He is also wearing a hat.

(8:05pm) Royce finally makes a tag, but Lacey leaps off the apron and makes an announcement: she's pregnant. Ric is very excited. I am not.

(8:03pm) Asuka fights back and the two nail each other with clotheslines. Someone is about to make a hot tag... and it's Asuka. Man, there's a number of unintended double entendres in that.

(8:02pm) Peyton sneaks a kick on Asuka and manages to take control of this match.

(7:59pm) Asuka and Peyton are starting this match. Asuka tags in Charlotte, who immediately tosses Peyton into her own corner and insists she tag in Evans. Peyton is all, like, "too bad" so Charlotte just starts to kick her ass - then shouts that that is exactly what she's going to do to Lacey.

(7:54pm) Lacey and Peyton come on out, along with Ric Flair, and Lacey has a mic and is talking smack and Peyton is just standing around and not doing anything even though she's awesome and deserves better and there is no God.

(7:52pm) Asuka makes her entrance and for a second, I was like "Holy s****, what happened to her face?!" and then I remembered it's a mask and that I am a dumb dummy.

(7:50 pm) Oh man, Elimination Chamber is this Sunday and I haven't gotten any of my shopping done. Anyway, enough of that stupid joke, here's Charlotte for her tag match with Asuka against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce, who is in another tag team for some weird reason.

(7:48pm) WWE has 10,000,000 followers on Tik Tok, whatever that is (I'm old)

That didn't take long.

(7:44pm) Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods approach Adam Pearce and insist that Kofi takes the open spot in the Chamber match. Miz doesn't like that. Hilarity (not sarcastic, it's really funny) ensues. Pearce makes a match: Kofi vs Miz - winner decides who gets the spot.

(7:41pm) Bad Bunny is backstage talking to Mandy Rose (I almost typed Mandy Moore for some reason), then to Damien Priest, who is going on about Bunny being on SNL this week. In the background, Akira Tozawa has just pinned R-Truth for the 24/7 title.



Priest then knocks Tozawa out and lets Bad Bunny pin him. New 24/7 Champion.

(7:39pm) Speaking of Miz and Morrison, we get a look at how they got involved with the Damien Priest (w/ Bad Bunny) vs Angel Garza match last week.

(7:34pm) Miz is backstage talking to Adam Pearce. He finally retrieved his MITB briefcase, and is now suggesting who should take his place in the Chamber match. He suggests a young, hungry up-and-comer... like John Morrison. Pearce will take it under consideration.

(7:32pm) While the winners celebrate, Bobby Lashley charges down the aisle and takes everyone out. He finishes up with yet another Hurt Locker on Riddle.

RESULT: Riddle and Lucha House Party defeat The Hurt Business

(7:31pm) Chaos reigns as everyone hits their finishers and ends outside of the ring... except Riddle and MVP. Floating Bro on MVP and gets the win!

(7:30pm) Metalik with a tornado DDT, and gets the hot tag to Riddle. He clears out Alexander and Benjamin, but MVP nails him down.

(7:27pm) Gran Metalik is not faring very well against The Hurt Business.

(7:23pm) Shelton grabs Riddle's leg and slams him down onto the apron. They knock down LHP just as easily. Luckily for them, it's commercial time.

(7:22pm) Gran Metalik tags in and leaps on top on Lince's shoulders and launches himself onto Shelton.

(7:21PM) Shelton and Lince start the match out and they immediately start the hurt on Durado.

(7:19pm) Riddle loves him some Presidents.

(7:17pm) After a look at The Hurt Business beating up Riddle and Keith Lee last week, MVP and Cedric & Shelton are taking on Riddle and Lucha House Party in a six-man tag. They come out first.

(7:12pm) Miz just pulled himself out of the Elimination Chamber match. He doesn't need it. He's got the briefcase.

(7:10pm) Miz is a master strategist, you guys.

(7:08pm) Drew finally tells Miz to shaddap and not to interrupt him. Miz Interrupts him. Drew nails him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, then tosses the Money In The Bank briefcase out of the ring.

(7:06pm) Miz asks Drew if he considered that his Road to WrestleMania could end at Elimination Chamber - then keeps talking.

(7:05pm) "Welcome to the show. Can I call you Andy?" - Miz

(7:04pm) The Scottish Psychopa... er... Warrior, comes to the stage, makes a funny face, stabs said stage and marches to the ring - completely oblivious that he left his shirt backstage.

(7:02pm) The Miz came to play, you guys. Looks like it's Miz TV time.

(7:01pm) What awards exactly has the "award-winning, critically acclaimed" WWE ThunderDome won?

(7:00pm) THEN. NOW. THREE HOURS FROM NOW.