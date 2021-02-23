WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (02.22.21)

(You will probably have to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates. You can handle that, right? RIGHT?)

Hello and welcome to tonight Wrestling News World LIVE coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw! I'm Kevin and I'll be running down tonight's events for you all.

As you probably have heard, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract last night at Elimination Chamber to win the WWE Championship - with a little help from Bobby Lashley. OK, a lot of help from Bobby Lashley. Miz will be opening the show with a celebratory episode of Miz TV.

Considering Miz's buddy John Morrison was the one to eat the pin during the Triple Threat US title match, moving said title from Lashley to Riddle, what will that mean for the dynamic between the new champ and the Hurt Business?



Anyway, we're about fifteen minutes away from showtime, so let's get settled in and get ready for some *Vince McMahon voice* Tuesday Night Paws! No, sorry, Monday Night RAWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!

(7:08pm) Bobby Lashley, looking very sharp, interrupts Miz as he enters the ring with MVP.

(7:05pm) The new WWE Champion, The Miz, is here. He's going on about how he's outlasted all the wrestlers of his generation - including Bobby Lashley? That's certainly not going to come back to bite him in the rear.

(7:00pm) WWE. THEN. NOW. WHOA WHAT WAS THAT?!