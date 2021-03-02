WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (03.01.21)

(As usual, you may need to refresh your page a couple of times to get the latest updates.)

TONIGHT we have, well, a lot of stuff going on, actually. Let's get to the meat of it, though. At some point, unless WWE pulls some shenanigans (and when have they ever done that?), we are going to get the WWE Champion The Miz defending his title against Bobby Lashley, who looks like he could literally eat Miz - which would be gross, so I hope that doesn't happen. Along those lines - the title match, not Miz getting eaten - the man Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on to win his championship, Drew McIntyre, also makes his return to the show since losing the belt.

(8:25pm) Bad Bunny says "no".

(8:24pm) Meanwhile, Damian Priest and 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny are chit-chatting backstage, when Elias and Jaxson Ryker approach them with a business proposition for a musical team-up.

RESULT: The Hurt Business defeat Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce

(8:21pm) Braun charges at Cedric into the corner, but Cedric moves. However, Braun still fights back and powerslams Benjamin near his own corner. Shane leaps to the apron and insists that Braun tag in Adam Pearce. He reluctantly does, and Benjamin rolls him up for the 3-count.

(8:18pm) The bell rings and Bruan charges right into the champions - followed by tossing them both out of the ring. Cedric is now alone in the ring with the Monster.

(8:17pm) An angry Braun Strowman and a visibly confused Adam Pearce are in the ring, sort of ready? to take on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander - who just came to the ring.

(8:12pm) Shane tells Braun that he needs to resolve his issues with WWE management by teaming with WWE Management - specifically Adam Pearce. In fact, it's a match for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

(8:09pm) Braun is out in the ring, furious about everything that's happened to him over the last couple of weeks and now he's got a tag match with a mystery partner. Cue Shane McMahon's music.

(8:03pm) Miz has one more hour to get better and get in the ring to defend his title, even if he has to carry him out to the ring. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman is coming to the ring for a, I dunno, a match or something.

(8:01pm) Bobby Lashley is now in the ring, ready to turn the Miz into lunch meat. The Miz is backstage, insisting he's sick. Adam Pearce insists that Miz has to go out there anyway. Lashley is sick of waiting and charges backstage to confront the champion.

(7:54pm) Bobby Lashley is staring intensely into the camera for some reason.

RESULT: Nia Jax defeats Naomi

(7:53pm) Jax with a Samoan Drop on Naomi, followed by a powerbomb and a win.

(7:52pm) Jax starts the match by tossing Naomi around the ring. Naomi isn't havin' it.

(7:50pm) Naomi comes to the ring no worse for wear so I guess Nia Jax didn't beat her up. Naomi is also accompanied to the ring by Lana which is perfectly fine by me.

(7:46pm) Naomi tales on Jia Nax after the break, except Jax doesn't seem like she wants to wait and confront the Glowly One or whatever the hell they call her backstage.

(7:45pm) Drew still looks a little sad. Also, 15 minutes until our WWE Championship match.

RESULT: Drew McIntyre defeats Sheamus

(7:44pm) Sheamus charges in for a Brough Kick but Drew charges in with a Claymore kick and gets the gotdang win! What a frickin' match!

(7:42pm) Drew actually hits Sheamus with White Noise off the top rope but STILL only gets a 2-count. Drew gives Sheamus a look of sadness.

(7:39pm) For our convenience, Phillips reminds us once again that Drew and Sheamus were best friends for twenty years. Oh, also, both Drew and Sheamus hit each other with their signature moves (White News/Future Shock DDT).

(7:34pm) Drew is on the mat and Sheamus heads to the top rope. Drew kips up and nails Sheamus with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt (continuing the City From Their Home County + Random Noun move naming convention) then suplexes him right down. Still only manages a 2-count, which means we have another commercial.

(7:33pm) Drew suplexes Sheamus onto the annouce table twice, neither of which causes it to break. SICK.

(7:31pm) Drew is slammed into the corner, but Drew charges out with a big lariat clothesline.

(7:29pm) Sheamus pulls back both sides of Drew's mouth which, apparently a.) is against the rules and b.) is called the "Dublin Smile"? Not buying it.

(7:25pm) Sheamus Brough Kicks McIntyre right out of the ring. Ouch. Also, commercials.

(7:24pm) Drew steals the Ten Beats of the... you know the one where Sheamus clubs a dude on the chest against the ropes? Yeah, that one. Anyway, Drew does that but his jaw hurts.

(7:21pm) OK, the commercials are done and the two are having their match now? I can't keep track of this silliness. Anyway, they're gettin' all punchy punchy kick kick.

(7:17pm) Now Sheamus is out and the two start fighting, but it's apparently not time for their match so all these referees come out to split them apart because they always do that, right?

(7:16pm) Oh, and tonight's WWE Championship match takes place at 9pm/8pm Central time... so about 45 minutes.

(7:14pm) Miz wonders out loud why Bobby Lashley is getting the first title shot when McIntyre should be. He suggests that he, Morrison, and Miz should be a team. That's when MVP comes out.

(7:11pm) The Miz and John Morrison come to the ring - after Miz insists on an official intro - and asks McIntyre why he's so mad at him when it should be Lashley he should be mad at.

(7:08pm) Drew recaps what happened to him at Elimination Chamber, then tells the crowd he'll be gosh darned if he's not going to main event WrestleMania and whoever wins between Miz and Lashley tonight is going to have a big target on his back. Lashley will probably have a bigger target since, you know, he has a bigger back.

(7:07pm) OK... Drew insinuates that his match with Sheamus is going to be later which makes me wonder why he's not wearing a shirt. Oh, well. Wrestling.

(7:07pm) Oh wait, Drew is talking first.

(7:05pm) Tom Phillips calls tonight "one of the biggest nights in the history" of Raw! Including Drew McIntyre taking on Sheamus! I can't wait to see that later toni... oh sh**, it's happening now.

(7:01pm) We get a little recap of last week's story involving Miz, Lashley, Braun Strowman and all of that.