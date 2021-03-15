WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE commentary with Kevin C. Sullivan (03.15.21)

The New Day and The Hurt Business butt heads on tonight's episode of Raw. Kevin will be here, too. Just a heads up.

(You may need to refresh the page a couple of times to get the latest update)

Oh, hey. Didn't see you there. Nice to see you. I'm Kevin, and I'll be handling your LIVE coverage of WWE Monday Night RAW here tonight for Wrestling News World. Special thanks to Juice for covering for me last week while I was on vacation. Or, you know, something you could kind of call a vacation. Anyway, let's get into it.

TONIGHT, for three hours, from 7pm Central to 10pm in that same time zone (to find out when Raw is airing for you, do the math), we'll be watching WWE lead into their penultimate (I probably didn't use that word right) PPV before WrestleMania, aka Fastlane (Vroom Vroom) - in other words, it's the WWE FASTLANE GOOOO HOOOOOME SHOOOOOOOW. Boy, that was ostentatious, sorry. Anyway, that's what's happening tonight.

Anyhoo, if you want to chat with me while this is all going on, we have a comments section below that I check fairly regularly - or you can Tweet me via MySpace.... hold on... via Twitter at my handle @HeyImKevinSully. I'm not going to bother creating a special hashtag for it because you goofy jackwagons never use it anyway. That's right, I'm done goofing around. Tonight's coverage is going to be snarky and weird.



Not really, boss. Don't fire me.



(Yes, really. Don't tell my boss.)

Anyway.... I'll see you all in a couple of hours.

(You will probably have to refresh this page a couple of times to get the latest update)

I wonder what depressing, soul-crushing episode of Chicago P.D. the USA Network will have on before Raw tonight?

(9:00pm EST) The RAW tag team championship between The New Day and The Hurt Business team of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin the RAW Tag Team Champions begins now!

Ok thank you Kevin and hello guys I'll be doing the rest of the show now for time stamps I'm going to use Eastern Standard Time I apologize if this confuses you. I'm from that time zone so it is easier for me to do it that way.

Hey everyone, Kevin here. I've got some last minute dad stuff I need to do - as well as some career introspection - but I'm proud to tag in my friend Juice, who is here to help me out! Take it away, Juicer!

(7:54pm) Backstage, Riddle approaches The New Day on his scooter and they discuss their individual matches.

RESULT: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose defeated Lana and Naomi

(7:52pm) I don't know what happened, but Dana Brooke pinned Lana and that's the match.

(7:51pm) As the two teams battle it out and Shayna and Nia at commentary, Asuka makes a triumphant return - and Shayna charges at her up the ramp.

(7:49pm) It's been made official - Sheamus vs Bobby Lashley (non-title) later tonight.

(7:47pm) Our next match is Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs Naomi and Lana.

(7:43pm) After a goofy segment with R-Truth doing a Steve Austin impression - including downing some beer - we head to another break with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler heading to the ring.

(7:41pm) Shane just calls him stupid - then says he's on.

(7:40pm) Braun wants a match with Shane.... tonight!

(7:34pm) As we head into another ad break, Bruan Strowman heads to the ring to, apparently, confront Shane McMahon...



... I don't like where this is going.

RESULT: Drew McIntyre defeats The Miz

(7:31pm) Pointing to the WrestleMania sign, Drew puts Miz into the Hurt Locker and wins by submission.

(7:30pm) After slamming Miz's head into the ring steps numerous times, he throws him back into the ring and hits him with a Future Shock DDT. Then a Claymore Kick. Pins him. And then lets him up.

(7:24pm) Drew is going for a Claymore (which I always thought was a reference to a landmine but is actually a sword), but Morrison pulls Miz out. So, the ref makes a big production of telling the Shaman of Sexy to GET TO THE BACK and I LOVE it when refs do that. Anyway, now there's a commercial.

(7:23pm) Morrison tries to distract McIntyre, but it doesn't work very well. Then, he throws his sunglasses at him, which is hilarious.

(7:22pm) Drew is beating up Miz.

It's gonna be fun hearing the announcers say "Peacock" over the next year.

(7:19pm) As Miz vs Drew gets set up, we get a look at tonight's big matches - Riddle vs Ali, Shayna vs Asuka, and New Day vs Hurt Business.

(7:18pm) Sheamus is asked backstage why he attacked Bobby Lashley. Sheamus says he wants Drew 100% at Fastlane and that he wants Bobby Lashley tonight.

(7:15pm) While Miz starts to punch away at Drew, Lashley heads back up the ramp. And then SHEAMUS COMES OUT AND ATTACKS LASHLEY. HE'S EVEN WEARING HIS HAT!

(7:13pm) Miz tries to get a word in edgewise and, with Drew distracted, Lashley attacks!

(7:12pm) Damn.... Drew is REALLY good on the mic.

(7:10pm) Drew is going through the shared history of him and Lashley.

(7:08pm) Drew McIntyre interrupts The Miz, pointing his sword at Bobby Lashley like he's The Berzerker or some sh**.

(7:06pm) Miz thinks he's got an "epic rivalry" with Bobby Lashley. Also, he mentions that it's 3:16 week. Which it is.

(7:05pm) Hey, it's The Miz!

(7:04pm) MVP informs us that we have now entered the All Mighty Era. That's a dumb name.

(7:03pm) Lashley comes to the ring with MVP, wearing his purple Dion Sander suit.

(7:02pm) It's official, you guys. WrestleMania is going to be Lashley vs McIntyre.

(7:00pm) WWE. THEN. NOW. HOW NOW BROWN COW.