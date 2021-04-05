WWE Raw (pre-WrestleMania edition) LIVE coverage and commentary with Kevin C. Sullivan (04.05.21)

It's the final Monday Night Raw.... EVER! Just kidding, it's just the last one before WrestleMania. Let's see what happens!

Welcome to the last Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania.... what number are we on? 37? Good grief, that's a lot of WrestleManias.

Now, I know there isn't much on the card this year to get people really excited - even with Daniel Bryan in the main event once again. But, WrestleMania Week is always an entertaining and sentimental time for fans of the business/the industry/our great sport - even for you hipsters who only watch indie promotions from Luxemburg. Which, by the way, there's some good sh** coming out of Luxemburg, don't sleep on it.

I'm going to keep this opening short because we all have a lot of work to do this week and I want to - just like everyone else here at Wrestling News World - provide you all with the best coverage and content that I can. So, let's get comfy and enjoy tonight's show... and the rest of WrestleMania week.

So... apparently, Raw is taped tonight. I feel deceived.

WWE. THEN. NOW. THEN AGAIN. ALSO LATER.

(7:10pm) Oh, goody, here comes King Corbin. Yay.

(7:08pm) This whole segment feels like a meeting of the Mutual Admiration Society.

(7:07pm) Drew is yelling his story and talking about how he's going to win. And then Bobby Lashley comes out with MVP and then he starts yelling, too.

(7:01pm) It's time, and Drew McIntyre starts the show off with his sword, kilt, and what I thought was a windbreaker but turns out is a leather jacket.