WWE Raw After WrestleMania LIVE coverage and commentary (04.12.21)

(Coverage scrolls down from end to beginning following introduction. You may have to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates if you are coming in during the show.)

You thought WrestleMania was over?! Well, it... is, actually, technically. But, just like Corey Graves metaphorsiphilized (yes I made that word up) last night, if WrestleMania is the "season finale" of WWE, the Raw after Mania is the "season premiere." Which means that WWE has a 24 hour off-season, which is only just slightly shorter than the NHL's.

The Raw After Mania™ has consistently been the stage for big debuts, massive story reveals, exciting returns, and a crowd that is usually as entertaining - if not more so - than the action in the ring. That last part's probably not going to happen, sadly, as it doesn't look like the crowd from last night's show will be carrying over to the ThunderDome.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Still, there's plenty to look forward to, so let's see what they have up their sleeves. However, don't set your expectations too high or else you're probably going to have a bummer of a time tonight. We'll be here covering the important stuff as it happens, along with commentary from myself and the rest of the Live Coverage Crew (which mostly just consists of me and Juice but, hey, that's technically a "crew" so shut up). So, get comfy (not, like, now - closer to showtime is a little more reasonable) and get ready.

The Raw after WrestleMania 37 is on the way...

Let's go.