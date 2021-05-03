WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (05.03.21)

It's time for some WWE Raw... of the MONDAY NIGHT variety! I mean, it's usually Monday night but, still... aw, shut up.

Hey everybody! Kevin here and I am in a fantastic mood. As much as I love pro wrestling, I took a much-needed break over the past week and I feel like Ponce De Leon at the fountain of youth but if that had been a real thing.

Anyway, I'm ready to goof around and have some fun with tonight's three hours of WWE Raw. I hope you are, too.



So, tonight, I'm going to have some fun and I am going to give away a Blu-Ray copy of the John Carpenter/Roddy Piper cinematic classic They Live to one of you fine folks. How do you win? Well, you'll have to wait and see.



And by wait, I mean wait, like, twenty minutes into the show. So keep following along.

Anyway, who's ready to rock?

(7:41pm) Elias and Jaxson Ryker attempt to toss tomatoes at The New Day... but, instead, hit Randy Orton.

(7:36pm) Holy crud, Eva Marie is back!

(7:32pm) Charlotte Flair is backstage talking to Sonya when Adam Pearce wanders in. Flair walks off and Pearce lets Sonya know that he doesn't appreciate how she's been "over-stepping [her] bounds" lately.



Also, this Friday's SmackDown is going to be a "throwback/old school" edition.

(7:30pm) After destroying Woods and Kingston single-handedly for a few minutes, Omos tags in an anxious and excited AJ, who hits Woods with a Phenomenal Forearm and gets the pin to retain.



RESULT: Omos and AJ Styles defeat The New Day

(7:22pm) Omos has tagged out and takes his spot on the ring apron. New Day take the opportunity to take the fight to AJ Styles... all the while keeping an eye on the 7'4" giant on the outside.



I think that's how tall they said he was...

(7:19pm) The match begins and it's Woods starting this fight off with Omos... and Omos tosses Woods into his own corner and demands to take on Kofi.

(7:11pm) Kofi Kingston: "There is a REASON why we're 11-time tag team champions!"

Me: "Because you lost ten times?"

(7:09pm) AJ is a Grand Slam Champion after only five years.

(7:06pm) The new Raw Tag Team champions AJ Styles and Omos are making their way to the ring. My daughter is freaking out.

(7:05pm) Coin flip and it's going to be WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman later tonight.

(7:01pm) WWE THEN . NOW. FOR A FEW MINUTES.