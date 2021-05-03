WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (05.03.21)

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (05.02.21)

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (05.02.21)

It's time for some WWE Raw... of the MONDAY NIGHT variety! I mean, it's usually Monday night but, still... aw, shut up.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
It's time for some WWE Raw... of the MONDAY NIGHT variety! I mean, it's usually Monday night but, still... aw, shut up.

Hey everybody! Kevin here and I am in a fantastic mood. As much as I love pro wrestling, I took a much-needed break over the past week and I feel like Ponce De Leon at the fountain of youth but if that had been a real thing. 

Anyway, I'm ready to goof around and have some fun with tonight's three hours of WWE Raw. I hope you are, too.

So, tonight, I'm going to have some fun and I am going to give away a Blu-Ray copy of the John Carpenter/Roddy Piper cinematic classic They Live to one of you fine folks. How do you win? Well, you'll have to wait and see.

And by wait, I mean wait, like, twenty minutes into the show. So keep following along.

Anyway, who's ready to rock?

(7:41pm) Elias and Jaxson Ryker attempt to toss tomatoes at The New Day... but, instead, hit Randy Orton.

(7:36pm) Holy crud, Eva Marie is back!

(7:32pm) Charlotte Flair is backstage talking to Sonya when Adam Pearce wanders in. Flair walks off and Pearce lets Sonya know that he doesn't appreciate how she's been "over-stepping [her] bounds" lately.

Also, this Friday's SmackDown is going to be a "throwback/old school" edition.

(7:30pm) After destroying Woods and Kingston single-handedly for a few minutes, Omos tags in an anxious and excited AJ, who hits Woods with a Phenomenal Forearm and gets the pin to retain.

RESULT: Omos and AJ Styles defeat The New Day

(7:22pm) Omos has tagged out and takes his spot on the ring apron. New Day take the opportunity to take the fight to AJ Styles... all the while keeping an eye on the 7'4" giant on the outside.

I think that's how tall they said he was...

(7:19pm) The match begins and it's Woods starting this fight off with Omos... and Omos tosses Woods into his own corner and demands to take on Kofi.

(7:11pm) Kofi Kingston: "There is a REASON why we're 11-time tag team champions!"

Me: "Because you lost ten times?"

(7:09pm) AJ is a Grand Slam Champion after only five years.

(7:06pm) The new Raw Tag Team champions AJ Styles and Omos are making their way to the ring. My daughter is freaking out.

(7:05pm) Coin flip and it's going to be WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman later tonight.

(7:01pm) WWE THEN . NOW. FOR A FEW MINUTES.

Related Articles

20210502_Raw_osmoajnewday_FC_mon--83279461e5b1141da3d3ac86e21ab0a3
LIVE Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (05.03.21)

E0EyHgmXsAE6p1f
LIVE Coverage

AEW Results & Analysis

20210423_Raw_MatchGraphics_fc_lashley_mon--6c7c76ecad44d2aa147f09bb3d5e7f6c
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary - Kevin C. Sullivan and the Coverage Crew - 04.26.21

EzhDzMdWEAMHH4n
LIVE Coverage

AEW Dynamite Results & Analysis

20210415_SD_MatchPreview_DolphRobertProfits_Tonight_FD--9caff001173f6c67595021fdb293711d
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (04.16.21)

Harwood v Jericho
LIVE Coverage

AEW Recap and Analysis

WrestleMania_Sunday--634ab69374ea3d87e4128f902bace908
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw After WrestleMania LIVE coverage and commentary (04.12.21)

WM37_RomanVSEdgeBryan_FC_Clean--a1024ee4990de1a997c04cf4c5aba4dc
LIVE Coverage

WWE WrestleMania 37, Night Two - LIVE coverage, commentary, and MORE