WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan! 5.10.21

(8:29pm) Humberto goes for a sunset flip to the floor, but Sheamus lands on Carrillo's knee. Humberto can't continue.

(8:28pm) Sheamus goes for a Death Valley Driver off the second rope, but Humberto fights out and Frankensteiners him to the arena floor.

It's Sheamus vs Fandang.... oh, that's Humbert Carrillo.

Sheamus is coming to the ring and he's bringing his US title with him.



"How are we gonna have friends when you keep doing stuff like that!" - Riddle

(8:05pm) The New Day are dragging AJ Styles by his feet around the ring, which distracts Omos. As the giant chases after his boss, Orton nails Elias with an RKO and gets the win.



Then Randy Orton RKOs the New Day.

(8:00pm) Back from break and apparently, Omos tagged in Elias for some reason.

Omos tosses Riddle into a corner and the Original Bro is on the mat. Randy Orton dives in to defend his partner.

And Xavier Woods playing the trombone along with Elias's theme song.

(7:50pm) I'm cracking up over here at Riddle singing along to Randy Orton's theme song.

Up next, R-K-Bro and The New Day vs Elias and Jackson Ryker and the Raw Tag Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

(7:39pm) I've been informed that Shanky is actually his last name and I need to shut up.

Also, Mahal hits a running knee and then his finisher to finish Hardy off

(7:37pm) Hardy starts the match charging at Mahal, and starts just a wild and vicious attack, but Jinder gets the upper hand.

(7:37pm) Jinder shaved his head.

(7:36pm) Veer and SHANKY? SHANKY?!?!?! Ugh... forget it.



Here comes Jeff Hardy.



SHANKY?!?!

(7:32pm) Jinder Mahal is back, he's got the former Indus Sher with him, and he's taking on Jeff Hardy after the break.

(7:29pm) Damian Priest is backstage talking to Adam Pearce when Miz and Morrison come in. Priest says he has an idea for their match tonight. Morrison says he wouldn't have lost if it weren't for... and then holds up his palm and uses his thumb to point at him.



Priest's idea - the winner of the match tonight picks the stipulation for their match at Backlash. Morrison accepts.

(7:25pm) As we come back from the break, MVP comes into Braun Strowman's locker room to talk business.

(7:18pm) Riddle scoots up to the New Day and thanks them for the registration form to become an official tag team, which I didn't know you had to do.

(7:16pm) Suddenly, Shayna's leg freezes up and she can't move it. She tries to reach out to tag Nia Jax but can't. Not before getting hit in the face with a Shining Wizard by Asuka for the win.

(7:15pm) Dana Brooke with a nice looking handspring elbow into the corner.

(7:09pm) Three minutes into the match and the Firefly Funhouse theme plays. Alexa Bliss is sitting on a swing on the stage. She says she's there to keep an eye on... someone. I bet it's one of those camera guys.

(7:06pm) And here comes Asuka.

(7:05pm) The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler are her partners.



Dana Brook and Mandy Rose are next out.

(7:03pm) Nah, here comes Charlotte for the six-woman tag tea match. I lose.

(7:02pm) How much you wanna bet the show opens with MVP and Lashley?



(7:00pm) WWE! THEN. NOW. FOR THREE HOURS!