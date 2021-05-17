WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (05.17.21)

What will be the backlash from Backlash? We'll find out tonight!

Hello there, you darling readers! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, 24 hours or so removed from WrestleMania Backlash - and it's about time for WWE Raw. Just a little update on myself - the broken finger I thought I had was actually just a seriously bruised knuckle, so that's good. Doesn't make typing any easier, but I can handle it because I'm one tough sumbitch and also, it's typing, it's not like I'm doing anything seriously taxing.

If you're following along tonight, I highly encourage you to jump down into the comments section below and have your voice heard. I'll also be sharing plenty of Twitter posts during the three hours of Raw - posts ranging from official WWE accounts, to WNW writers and editors, to writers and editors from other sites (such as Sportskeeda and WrestlingInc) to just people I think are funny. If you'd like your Tweets included tonight, make me aware of your existence by Tweeting me at @HeyImKevinSully and I'll keep an eye on your feed. Or I might not. I never know how these things are going to go.

Anyhoo, we've got an hour until showtime, so I'll see you all in a little bit. STATION!

Sheamus vs Ricochet - either this is Ricochet's bump back up to relevancy in WWE, or knocked back down to irrelevancy.

(8:21pm) Alexa Bliss is out on the stage and suddenly.... FLAMES! It looks like Reginald got his eyes burned. Meanwhile, Natalya and Tamina hit Shayna with the Hart Attack and get the pin.



RESULT: Natalya and Tamina defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

The NEW... sorry.... NEEEEEWWWWWWWW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina defend their newly won crowns against the team they defeated to win the titles, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, after these commercials featuring Snoop Dog and Jake From State Farm.

(8:07pm) Wood and Kingston try to buddy up with Riddle, but Riddle isn't having it, and shoves Woods to the mat.

(8:06pm) Xavier Woods distracts Orton with some fancy trombone playing, and Kofi rolls him up for the win.



RESULT: Kofi Kingston defeats Randy Orton

(8:03pm) Corey Graves basically just said the only thing he trusts Riddle about is pot.

(7:53pm) Randy Orton makes his entrance for his match against Kofi Kingston... and Riddle is right next to him, on his scooter.

(7:52pm) Akira Tozawa is your new 24/7 Champion.

(7:49pm) Garza basically destroys Gulak, hits him with the Wing Clipper, and gets the win.



RESULT: Angel Garza defeats Drew Gulak

(7:46pm) After a commercial break, we're about to enjoy Angel Garza vs Drew Gulak.

(7:38pm) Tamina and Natalya are on Alexa's Playground.

Looks like we're getting Kofi vs Randy tonight. YAY!

(7:37pm) Kofi says "Ir-reptile dysfunction" ha ha ha

(7:35pm) Riddle has arranged for him, Randy Orton, and the New Day for a powwow.

(7:28pm) This has been a good, entertaining mat... oh, wait, Jaxson Ryker just interfered and cost Elias the match.



RESULT: AJ Styles defeats Elias by DQ

(7:26pm) I'm one year younger than AJ Styles and every time he does a Pele Kick or anything that requires leaving your feet, I just think "ow" and "my back hurts just looking at that."

(7:18pm) Elias whips Styles into the corner - and Styles slides up against the ring post. Elias with a baseball slide onto Styles, crashing him right against the ring post and to the floor. NOICE.

(7:13pm) YEP YEP YEP YEP YEP YEP YEP YEP YEP YEP



It's AJ Styles. He's here with Omos. They're the Raw Tag Team Champions.

(7:09pm) Drew's in the ring, and MVP informs him that the open challenge is for anybody in the locker room except Braun Strowman and Drew. Lashley tries to take a shot to Drew's face, but Drew ducks his face and then punches Lashley in his face and then everything is going silly. Good thing we're going to a commercial.



(7:06pm) MVP lets us know that Lashley was injured during the match - he had banged up knuckles from punching his opponents.



Meanwhile, MVP is offering an open challenge to face Lashley. Drew McIntyre answers.

(7:01pm) Looks like we're skipping the usual theme song and jumping right into MVP introducing the WWE Champion Bobby Godfath... Lashley. Bobby Lashley. (He's coming to the ring with attractive ladies)

WWE. THEN. NOW. FOR CRYING OUT LOUD IS LASHLEY THE GODFATHER NOW?

(7:00pm) Chicago P.D. is over and it's time for Raw!