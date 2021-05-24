WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (05.24.21)

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (05.24.21)

If you guys are ready for WWE Raw tonight, lemme hear ya say "YEAH!" Oh... wait... I can't hear you. I'll just assume you said it.
Hey, bros...

(You may have to refresh the page or or twice to get the latest updates. Use the timestamps as your guide. Or The Force, if you're Luke Skywalker.)

Hello, my fellow professional wrestling enthusiasts, and welcome to our LIVE coverage of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw! I hope you're ready for weirdness because I'm feeling especially weird tonight. There's going to be a lot of stream-of-consciousness type of stuff... unless I have to keep stopping to spell-check words like "consciousness", which is probably going to happen.

I'm gonna be honest with you, I've totally kind of lost track of what's happening on Raw so, if you haven't been watching, either, this is gonna be a treat for both of us. It's not that I haven't been watching, it's just that I forgot. I'm kind of like Matt Riddle except I don't smoke pot. (Wrestling News World is in no way insinuating that Matt Riddle smokes pot and the views of Kevin Christopher Sullivan do not necessarily reflect the views of WrestlingNewsWorld.com or its staff.) Whoa, did you guys hear something? Anyway...

If you guys are on Twitter and want to throw out your own comment, or ask a question, or wish your grandma a happy graduation or something, just use the hashtag #WNWRaw and I'll probably include it on here. Hopefully, your grandma reads this website or else that's gonna be a lot of wasted effort. Nice of you, though.

So, we're about an hour away as I type this, so let's get settled in and I'll see you hep cats for Raw!

By the way, does anyone else read this Tweet in Bobby Lashley's actual voice?...:

