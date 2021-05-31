WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (05.31.21)

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (05.31.21)

Happy Memorial Day! Let's hope tonight's Raw is something to remember, as well.
Author:
Publish date:
(You may need to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates if you are reading this live. Please check the most recent time stamp)

Hey everybody! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, getting set to cover WWE Raw tonight. I hope everyone (in the US, anyway) had a good and safe Memorial Day (even if you're not in the US and don't observe Memorial Day, I still hope you had a good and safe day, as well). Because this is WWE, you can expect plenty of tributes to the US military during tonight's show - which is fine, I'm not complaining. 

We've got some interesting matches set tonight, including Drew McIntyre vs Kofi Kingston, and AJ Styles/Omos defending their Raw Tag Team titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker. It's gonna be a long - but, hopefully entertaining - three hours, so make sure you stay hydrated.

If you're on Twitter and you're watching, use the hashtag #WNWRaw and I'll keep tabs on what you're saying. Maybe I'll include it here. Maybe I won't. Maybe I'll just post Guided By Voices song lyrics the whole night to see if anyone's paying attention? Who knows? Oh, also, there's a comments section down below that I check every couple of updates, so let me know what (warning: rhyme up ahead) think of the show as it goes.

That's all for the intro. Enjoy the show, enjoy the coverage, and let's get this popcorn popping, shall we?

