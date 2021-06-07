WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (06.07.21)

It's time for WWE Raw! And there's a contract signing! Those never end badly!

(During the live portion of the show, you may need to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates. I have all the confidence in the world that you can handle that.)

Hey cats and kittens, Kevin Christopher Sullivan here - running a little behind but still here to cover tonight's WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAAAAAAWWWWWW (gravel voice grrrr) for Wrestling News World!

I'll be covering what happens AS it happens - or, at least, as it happens on my YouTube TV stream, which is usually a minute or two behind everyone else, but I'm pretty sure you fine folks can handle that.

We have a comments section down below and you can also chime in your thoughts on Twitter by using the hashtag #WNWRaw. I tend to answer because I like talking to people and, even more, attention in general.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See you guys in a little bit! (Time stamps are in Central time)