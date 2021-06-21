WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (06.21.21)

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary - Post-Hell in a Cell! (06.21.21)

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary - Post-Hell in a Cell! (06.21.21)

What will be the fallout from last night's Hell in a Cell PPV? Let's find out....together. *hold hands*
Author:
Updated:
Original:
What will be the fallout from last night's Hell in a Cell PPV? Let's find out....together. *hold hands*

(Attention: If you are reading this as Raw is live, you may need to refresh this page once or twice to get the latest updates. Most, if not all, updates will be timestamped - in Central time - and the most recent update will be at the top.)

Hello, and welcome, to our LIVE coverage of WWE Raw here at Wrestling News World. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan and, yes, I know who I have the same name as, shut up, and, also, I'll be your host. 

So, here's how it works - first, I'm sure (or, at least, hope) you read all the technical stuff at the top of the page. If not, please go do that really quick. Go ahead. I'll wait. I mean, not really, this is text and that's not how text wor... anyway. During the show, I'll be covering the various entrances, segments, matches, and notable events during the show.

It won't be a move by move breakdown because a) that's both nearly impossible and you don't care anyway and b) there's a good chance I don't know the names of 60% of the moves. I may even make up some. See if you can guess which ones.

If you want to communicate with me during the show, there are, again, two ways to do that. First, you can reach out to me via Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully and using the hashtag #WNWRaw. I'll be including Tweets from various sources, as well, so if you want yours posted up in this bitch, reach out.

Secondly, there's a comments section down below, and I check that every commercial break. Chances are, if ya write something, I'll respond to it.

That's about it. I'll be here at the start of the show, if not earlier making snarky comments about whatever Dick Wolf NBC drama USA is airing before Raw. Talk to you all soon!

Here's some pre-show stuff:

Related Articles

20210620_HIAC_lashley--21497d69cb76411c70399056fabe4eb3
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (06.21.21)

wwe-hell-in-a-cell-2021-poster-bobby-lashley-1272635-1280x0
LIVE Coverage

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

1781A356-43D9-41EE-9B59-329083E4B961
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary - Juneteenth Edition! (06.18.21) w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

FA8F4A8E-0CBE-4C12-95DD-CB81F69B1281
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (06.14.21)

20210601_NXT_TakoverIYH_Match_5Man_FC_Tonight--22892ee614c0b1af5a051b68913610b5
LIVE Coverage

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 LIVE commentary and coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

B7638152-5B54-4BF3-B048-E4C7BD306EA5
LIVE Coverage

Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Live Coverage And Results 6.12.21

20210611_SD_MatchPrev_MysteriosRomanUsos_FC_Tonight--c50f44ea78cf8e7652c6fcce807fb767
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (06-11-21)

48FA7F99-1B06-49B5-9A20-4EC4DC1348BD
LIVE Coverage

IMPACT Wrestling Live Coverage and Results 6.10.21