WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.05.21)

What better way to celebrate America's birthday than to read some dork make jokes about a wrestling show? Oh, there's probably, like... six better ways.

Before we get started, take a moment to read Wrestling News World's Raw Preview, written by our own Ja'Von York, to get up to speed with what's going to go down in Groovetown tonight. And now... for the fine print....

(If you are following along live with tonight's WWE Raw, you will probably need to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates. Most updates will be timestamped with when they happen or, more specifically, when I see them happen on my YouTube TV feed. These will be in Central time, as I live in Texas. Anything that looks like an opinion is mine is a.) mine alone and not necessarily those of Wrestling News World or its staff and b.) correct.)

Hellooooooo and welcome to tonight's coverage and commentary of this American holiday edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. It's actually the day after the holiday, as just yesterday we Americans celebrated (cue Bill Pullman voice) our Independence Day, or the day we told Britain to go stick it, aka the 4th of July, aka yesterday. And because yesterday was Sunday and if there's one thing that we Americans love more than baseball, apple pie, and your mother, it's days off from work, we're celebrating today, too.

Tonight, we're getting a rematch between John Morrison and Ricochet, after last week's double-count out that involved WWE's biggest viral moment since Keith Lee nearly murdered Adam Cole.

How did this not knock Cole's boots off his feet? We may never know.

Oh, in case you forgot....

I love GIFs. Please send them to me.

We also have The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) taking on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP in one of them tag team matches I've been hearing about so much lately.

As usual, if you want to be a part of tonight's coverage simply leave your comments in the comment section or tweet me @HeyImKevinSully (use the hashtag #WNWRaw, too) and you might get said comment posted "on the air" aka here on the page.

Anyhoodeedoo, I'll see you all at showtime... well, probably sooner, as I'll be sure to share any breaking news should it happen before said showtime. Enjoy!