WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (07.26.21) w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (07.26.21)

It's Monday! Who's ready for Monday Night Raw? I mean, other than *you*, Todd!
It's Monday! Who's ready for Monday Night Raw? I mean, other than *you*, Todd!

Hey everyone! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, and it's time for Monday Night Raw! 

I'm running a little behind, so let's get things going! See you in a bit!

(7:38pm) Following the ad break, the Viking Raiders get one more shot against AJ Styles and Omos's Raw Tag Team Championship.

(7:35pm) Sheamus tries for that Ten Beats of the... however that's spelled... but Priest with a kick straight to his nose! A Reckoning (the move, not Mia Yim) later and Priest picks up the win!

RESULT: Damian Priest defeats Sheamus to earn a shot for the United States Championship.

(7:34pm) Damian Priest with a flurry of offense, but Sheamus counters with a Brough Kick! Still.. only a 2-count.

(7:32pm) Priest with a roundhouse kick on Sheamus and the champion's mask comes off! Oh my.

(7:27pm) Oh god, Sheamus is still yelling "Are you not entertained?!" again.

(7:24pm) US Champion Sheamus is here and he's taking on Damian Priest. This should be pretty good, honestly.

(7:17pm) Adam Pearce and Sonya DeVille are out, and declare that at SummerSlam, it'll be a Triple Threat Match between these three ladies. Charlotte doesn't like that and wants a match against Nikki tonight.

(7:13pm) Flair insists that the title was stolen from her, and she'll get it back at SummerSlam. Then, she blames the fans for losing the title, including Hawaiian Santa. Also, Rhea Ripley comes out.

(7:11pm) Charlotte doesn't think Nikki deserve to be a champion, and points out that when Nikki showed up on The Today Show, and Al Roker laughed at her! Forgetting the fact that Al Roker laughs at everything.

(7:08pm) Charlotte is on her way out and Nikki doesn't seem too surprised.

(7:06pm) The new champion gets to introduce the show! The crowd gets to chant something ("You dee-seerve it!")! It's very touching.

(7:04pm) Nikki ASH is the new Raw Women's Champion and she's HERE... right now!

