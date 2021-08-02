WWE Raw LIVE! coverage and commentary (08.02.21)

WWE Raw LIVE! coverage and commentary (08.02.21)

Goldberg looks like he's thinkin' 'bout 'taters in this photo. Mmmmmm, 'taters.
Author:
Publish date:
Goldberg looks like he's thinkin' 'bout 'taters in this photo. Mmmmmm, 'taters.

(Welcome to our live coverage! If you are following along live, you may need to refresh the page once or twice for the latest updates. Updates will regularly be tagged with a timestamp [in Central time]. If you have any questions or comments, just keep them to yourself, you big crybaby. All opinions are those of either Kevin Christopher Sullivan or the authors of any social media posts shared here, and not necessarily those of Wrestling News World or its staff. Please have your pets spayed or neutered.)

Hey fam, Kevin here. Who's ready for some WWE Monday Night Raw? Well, I sure hope I am, seeing as how I'm covering it live and all. Otherwise, this is gonna be a long three hours, yanawwhamean? Word. I'm sure I'll be fine.

Raw is LIVE from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, a city known for its well-behaved and in no way outspoken live wrestling crowds. 

Even if you're already watching the show on TV tonight, we encourage you to hang out here and let us know what you think - either via Twitter (@HeyImKevinSully) or the comments section below. I'll reply back. 

With that being said, grab yourself a plate of 'taters and a can of PBR and get ready to watch WWE Raw with us!

Related Articles

221EB625-1E0C-4576-85CA-1B863597DA9C
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (08.02.21)

650324C2-5A94-43D6-AE7C-04721849F9D0
LIVE Coverage

Impact Wrestling Homecoming Live Coverage and Results 7.31.21

Finn-Balor-Roman-Reigns-SmackDown-1
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.30.21)

fightfallen
LIVE Coverage

Fight For the Fallen Recap!

6EC67F8C-1A44-4F41-A255-6E93AEFFB743
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (07.26.21) w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

britt-baker-nyla-rose-aew-fyter-fest
LIVE Coverage

AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Recap

20210718_Raw_Cena_FC_Tonight--08eabf9432adaf82bf2fc8a7b051fdbd
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.19.21)

20210621_MITB_MatchPrev_BobbyKofi_FC_Tonight--8bf7d37f810297660d5b7fd5227ef0b3
LIVE Coverage

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan