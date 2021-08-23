WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (08.23.21)

August 23, 2021
WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary - Post-SummerSlam show! (08.23.21)

Will tonight's Raw following SummerSlam be like a post-WrestleMania episode? Or will it be, you know... not like that? Let's find out!
(Thanks for reading! If you are following along live, please note that you may have to refresh the page once or twice to see the latest updates. Updates are timestamped in Central time. Please say something in the comments - it gets lonely in here.)

Hey everyone. Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, back again for live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

We're about 48 hours removed from SummerSlam and WWE television following these major PPVs are usually pretty interesting. Most of the "holy s&*%!" stuff happened with SmackDown talent, so we'll have to see how Raw follows up with it tonight. Will we see Goldberg again tonight? Will Adam Cole make his really for real main roster debut? Will we see Riddle kick his sandals off and say "bro"? (Oh, those answers are "Yes, no, and yes", in case you were wondering.

If you're following along with us, please feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments section below. In the meantime... see you at showtime.

