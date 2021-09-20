WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (09.20.21)

New Day vs Bloodline tonight. WWE's not dorking around when it comes to moving that needle, are they?

Hey everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of WWE Raw on the USA Network. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan and I'll be covering the show tonight. So, if you're following along live with the show, make sure you're refreshing the page to get the latest updates.

Tonight we get one of the biggest six-man tag faction vs faction matches since the Shield took on the Wyatt Family or, hell, since the Von Erichs vs the Freebirds - the New Day vs The Bloodline is happening and it's happening tonight. There's other stuff supposed to happen tonight, too, so I guess... we'll... wait for that to happen?

Anyhoo, it's time to do it to it, so see you at showtime.

(7:31pm) Lashley nails Reigns with a Spear of his own. Then hits Big E. Lashley ain't happy.

(7:30pm) Woods gets distracted by Lashley long enough for Reigns to nail him with the Spear to get the pin.



RESULT: The Bloodline defeats The New Day

(7:29pm) Bobby Lashley charges to the ring and attacks... well... everybody.

(7:27pm) Kofi makes the hot tag and we finally get Big E vs Roman Reigns!

(7:21pm) Heading into the commercial break, Roman Reigns is destroying Kofi Kingston (that's been happening to him a lot, to be fair) and taunting the rest of the New Day. Booooo.

(7:18pm) Remember when Woods and Big E were in a gauntlet match in order to get Kingston into the WrestleMania main event, and the Usos forfeited on purpose out of respect? I bet you guys did, and I bet WWE Creative has, but I bet WWE Creative was told to act like it never happened.

(7:11pm) Roman Reigns and The Usos make their way to the ring with Paul Heyman... and they're all donning their new "Bloodlines" t-shirts. Except for Heyman. He doesn't do t-shirts.

(7:09pm) Big E thanking the fans... and a nice tribute to Brodie Lee, as well.

(7:06pm) NEW DAY REUNITED... AND IT FEELS SO GOOD

(7:03pm) We get another look at Big E's amazing WWE Championship win against Bobby Lashley last week.