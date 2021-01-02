WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (1/1/2021)

(You may need to reload the page for the latest updates)

Welcome to 2021, my friends! Kevin Sullivan here, and I'm running a little behind because I totally forgot tonight was Friday. Well, actually, I knew it was Friday I just forgot SmackDown was a thing temporarily. Nothing against SmackDown, it's just been a long weekend before the weekend.

You can also shoot me your funny messages via Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully

Anyway, let's get ready to go. This is WWE SmackDown on Fox for New Year's Day.

SmackDown, like Raw and NXT previously this week, starts with a tribute card to Jon Huber - aka Luke Harper - aka Brodie Lee.

The beginning of the show recaps the last two matches between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens - both of which saw interference from Jey Uso that cost Owens each match.

(7:05pm) And the show proper begins with Roman, Jey, and Paul Heyman heading to the ring.

Roman is in the ring, showering praise on both Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, when Kevin Owens interrupts.



Roman cuts off his music and runs down KO, telling him to get lost, he was generous enough to give him a payday so his wife and kids a nice Christmas.

Owens reminds Roman that he needed Jey both matches to win. But, he doesn't want Roman - he wants Jey Uso. And he's going to get what he wants - and when he's done, Roman's family will have nothing to celebrate.

(7:16pm) We get a look at Big E's Intercontinental Championship last week.

(7:18pm) And Big E is here now.

Big E will be taking on King Corbin in what should be a five-star, all-time classic match because Corbin is in it so of course it will be.

Back from break, and former champion Sami Zayn is on commentary. And it's only a handful of minutes into the match when E hits Corbin with The Big Ending, and Sami breaks up the pin, giving E the win.



RESULT: Big E defeats King Corbin va DQ

Cutler and Murphy, decked out splendidly in their hoodies, attack Big E on behalf Corbin. Apollo Crews hits the ring to even the odds and it's commercial time.

... and we come back and it's Crew & Big E vs Corbin & Zayn.

Sami is mouthing off to Corbin's flunkies, telling them "you work for me." And it earns Zayn a powerslam from Crews.

Zayn tags himself in after arguing with Corbin's "Knights" once again. Big E has Corbin in the corner, and Zayn charges in and nearly hits Corbin with a Helluva Kick, but stops short. While Big E is on the mat, though, Corbin starts to berate Zayn - "You almost hit me!" "But, I didn't hit you, did I?"

Corbin and his dudes bail on Zayn and Sami gets nailed by E and Crews and loses. Ha ha.

RESULT: Big E & Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin & Sami Zayn

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens is backstage and, as expected, confronts Adam Pearce (who - and this isn't an official WNW call but just me - is WWE's MVP of 2020) and demands a match against Uso. Pearce offers him a match against anybody else on the roster. Owens picks Roman Reigns. After bringing up their past in a nice little bit of a fan service for us wrestling dorks, Owens gets his match.

Big E and Apollo are backstage, quipping back and forth, and Kayla Braxton asks Big E what his plans for 2021 are. E says he's going to issue an open challenge next week - and Crews immediately accepts it. Then tells Big E that he wonders how he's going to fare without Crews backing him up. Then, he cracks up as if he was just joking - and both of them start laughing. Although, Big E is laughing like Vincini in The Princess Bride right before he died of Iokane Powder poisoning.

The Riott Squad are on the ring and waiting on their opponents. Billie Kay comes out and it seems as if her partner is going to be Tamina. But... no... it's Tamina and Natalya.

Billie Kay is acting as Natalya and Tamina's manager but eventually starts helping the Riott Squad. Who win.

RESULT: Riott Squad defeat Tamina and Natalya

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are taking on Carmella and Bayley.

Banks starts to attack Carmella and Graves with a pretty clever Mandalorian reference.

Banks has the Banks Statement on Carmella, and Reginald pulls her out of the ring before the three count.

After some back and forth, Carmella with a Mella Buster and pins Banks.



RESULT: Carmella and Bayley defeat Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Roman's not happy about the match announced between Jey Uso and Kevin Owens - and he wants to know "who doesn't appreciate me."

Sonya DeVille is back!

The Street Profits are here (including my main man and fellow Cincinnati guy Angelo Dawkins) and celebrating the new year, giving props to the New Day, and then giving their predictions for the new year.

So far, they're mostly just making fun on Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler.

They're about to rip on Robert Roode, when he and Dolph hit the ring and just destroy the SmackDown Tag champs.

Does Ford already have a knee injury? Because Roode and Ziggler are attacking that particular part of Ford's body viciously.

Kayla is interviewing the... well... I guess they're the "Dirty Dawgs"? I can dig it.

They demand a rematch against the Profits and I'm guessing they're going to get it just on that freakin' great promo alone.

Seriously, Roode and Ziggler are going all in on this tag team and it shows.

Now, it's Daniel Bryan and Otis (accompanied by Chad Gable, who I am always glad to see on TV) and taking on Cesaro and my favorite wrestler who deserves better but is clearly happy where he is in life and who am I to judge that? Shinsuke Nakamura.

The unlikely tag team of Otis and Daniel Bryan gets the win here and yes chants engulf the ThunderDome.

RESULT: Daniel Bryan and Otis w/Chad Gable defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Main Event Jey Uso versus Kevin Owens in a grudge match and I'm expecting Owens to really punish Jey but the presence of Reigns looming could always lead to the exact opposite so we will see together how it pans out!

So Owens did dominate Jey Uso and gets the win but he wants Reigns and he is still attacking Jey. Handcuffs! Looks like it is payback time and Jey Uso's night is about to get worse!

RESULT: Kevin Owens defeats Jey Uso

There's the tribal chief took him a while to finally come to the rescue of his cousin but he finally came! Jey and Roman fighting Owens amongst the virtual fans is an interesting sight. Owens started off a roll and dominating but sadly for the prizefighter Reigns ended up on top yet again in this unofficial brawl.