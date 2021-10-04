We're wrapping up this year's WWE Draft tonight. Well, *we're* not. WWE is. We're just posting about it.

Good evening and welcome to Wrestling News World's LIVE coverage of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw! My name is Kevin Christopher Sullivan and I am a writer and editor for Sportskeeda Wrestling and a special contributor here at WNW. Nice to see ya. You doin' alright? Hope so.

Get caught up before tonight's Raw by checking out our preview right here!

If you're following live, make sure you refresh the page every so often to get the latest updates. All updates will be timestamped (Central time), so you should be able to keep up. If you can't, though, or you have questions or comments, send them my way via Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully or use the comments section down below.



In the meantime, I'll see you at showtime!

(8:16pm) So... Drew - respectfully - challenges Big E to a title match, only to have Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode interrupt. Dolph had a big hand in both of their WWE careers and says he wants a "thank you" from both of them. And, despite the kind of asshole way he's going about it, he kind of has a point.



Instead, it's going to be Dirty Dawgs vs Big E vs "Big D" Drew McIntyre.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

(8:06pm) WWE Champion Big E is in the ring, discussing current events, including getting drafted to a different brand than the rest of the New Day. He then calls Drew McIntyre to the ring.

(8:00pm) Third round picks:

Raw: AJ Styles and Omos

SmackDown: Shayna Baszler

Raw: Kevin Owens

SmackDown: Xi Li from NXT 2.0!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

(7:56pm) And just like that...



RESULT: Garza and Carrillo defeats Ali and Mansoor



and before we can get any blowback from that result, WWE Champion Big E is on his way out.

(7:55pm) Mansoor and Mustafa Ali are taking on Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

(7:48pm) Shayna defeats Dana...



RESULT: Shayna Baszler defeats Dana Brooke



Shayne looks as if she's gonna mess up Dana's arm the same way she did Nia and Eva Marie. However, Doudrop comes out to help Dana out, Shayna goes for a cheap shot, and Doudrop isn't having it. That was a really good segment.



In the meantime, things between The Usos and Paul Heyman seems to be huny dory until Kevin Patrick brings up Brock Lesnar.

(7:43pm) Next round picks:



Raw: Seth Rollins

SmackDown: Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs!

Raw: United States Champion Damian Priest

SmackDown: Sheamus

(7:38pm) Shayna Baszler has been a force of nature, taking out both Nia Jax and Eva Marie and I can't wait to see who she's facing tonight...



Oh no... not Dana Brooke. :(

(7:37pm) RK-Bro is chatting with MacKenzie backstage and after Riddle does his usual (amazing) stuff, Orton challenges Omos to a match.

(7:31pm) Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb on Priest, but kicks out of the pinfall attempt and rolls him up for the win to retain.



RESULT: Damian Priest defeats Jeff Hardy



Damian Priest shows respect to Jeff and leaves the ring. Hardy is interviewed about him going to SmackDown, and Austin Theory comes out to interfere. Theory wants a selfie with the Charismatic Enigma and then attacks Hardy because he's a bad guy.

(7:21pm) First round picks:

Raw: Becky Lynch

SmackDown: The Usos

Raw: Bobby Lashley

SmackDown: Sasha Banks

(7:19pm) We're back from break and they make the Becky Lynch pick official.



And SmackDown picks The Usos.

(7:14pm) Looks like we're gonna get Jeff Hardy vs Damian Priest for the US Championship.

(7:13pm) Becky is trying to egg on a Bianca Belair/Charlotte Flair match.

(7:07pm) After talking some smack about Charlotte, Becky now has to deal with Charlotte because, you know, Charlotte's coming out.

(7:06pm) Becky announces she's Raw's first pick of the night for the red brand.

(7:03pm) SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is opening up tonight's episode of Raw. Wrestling is weird.

(7:02pm) We're LAHVE (live) in Nashville, TN.

(7:01pm) WWE. THEN. NOW. FOR FREE HATS.