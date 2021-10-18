WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (10.18.21)

October 18, 2021
WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (10.18.21)
Updated:
Original:

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (10.18.21)

Things are heating up on Raw! Which means that it won't be Raw anymore because it'll be cooked and you know, I forgot where I was going with this.
Author:

Hi, everybody. I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan, and I'll be providing updates on (and during) tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. I'll be highlighting the big moments, the results, and anything else I find to be interesting or humorous. So, if you're not able to watch, well, this is the next best thing. OK, maybe, like, the fourth best thing. I dunno. Whatever. Just keep reading.

Now... I could take this moment to go over what's planned for tonight's episode, but someone here already did that. So, go read Ja'Von York's Raw preview and then come back here. See, we made things easy. We're cool like that. 

Anyhoo... we'll begin coverage just as the show begins (and whatever depressing Dick Wolf cop drama is wrapping up... sigh) I'll be timestamping most of the updates (in Central time) so you'll probably want to refresh the page if you haven't seen an update in a while.

And most importantly... have fun out there. Because the real WWE Raw results are the friends we made along the way.

See ya in a bit, suckafaces.

(By the way - if you're reading this and on Twitter, please just give me a quick shout and say hi. I'm at @HeyImKevinSully. You don't have to chat with me the whole show - just lemme know you're around. :D)

(OH! Quick note. At the top of Raw's 3rd hour, I'm probably going to have some dad stuff to do. So either I'll miss a small portion of the show OR I'll get someone to jump in and help. Either way, be prepared for that. That's for understanding, you sexy monkeys.)

