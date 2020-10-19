Watch here for quick and easy match results following the show.

Hi, folks, and thanks for coming by for Wrestling News World's LIVE (give or take how lagged my YouTube TV feed is) coverage of tonight's SEASON PREMIERE of *gravelly Vince McMahon voice* WWE Monday Night Raw! *coughing fit*

First and foremost, I'm Kevin and I'll be handling this for you all. If you're on Twitter and you'd like to chime in on what's happening during tonight's show, you can reach out to me via that very same social media platform using my Twitter "handle", @HeyImKevinSully. I may just share your post right here, assuming it's appropriate for viewing and/or doesn't contain any major classified government secrets. I'll also be sharing Tweets from various other industry-related accounts.

Or use the comment section below. Or don't do any of that stuff. I'm not the boss of you. Anyway...

What can we expect tonight? Well, for starters, this stuff.

We'll also see one-half of the *pretend I'm swiveling my hips here* W-W-E-Raw-Tag-Team-Champions *ok, stop pretending, you look a little creeped out* Kofi Kingston taking on former WWE Champion and albino hamster turned human Sheamus.



We're also going to be treated to Keith Lee fighting Braun Strowman, Raw Women's Champion Asuka defending against Lana for some reason, and Matt Riddle taking on AJ Styles in what should definitely be a wrestling match of some sort. Also, we'll get to feat our collective eyes and ears on a concert from Elias and a new episode of Firefly Funhouse.

And other things, too. Probably. So, come on back in an hour and we'll get this party started.