November 1, 2021
WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (11.01.21)
Hope you all enjoyed Halloween! Now it's time for something *really* scary - three hours of WWE Raw and Kevin's lame jokes!
(Following along live? Make sure you refresh the page a couple of times every so often to get the latest updates)

Hello, good evening, how are you and happy Night After Halloween - or, as they call it in Mexico, 50% Off All Candy Day! I'm Kevin Christopher Sullivan - writer and editor for Sportskeeda Wrestling and special contributor to Wrestling News World. I'm here to keep you up to date on what's going on during Monday Night Raw tonight!

I'll be relaying the events here on the page, as well as sharing relevant Tweets from all over the Pro Wrestling Twitterverse. Yes, I used the word "Twitterverse" and I'm not going to apologize for it. If you Live Tweet during Raw and you'd like your posts added to our list, just shoot me a message at @HeyImKevinSully. 

This isn't a move-by-move account of the show - I'll be hitting the important beats, events, things that are happening, that sort of thing. We're heading into Survivor Series, so it's that time of year where WWE suddenly decides there's a rivalry between Raw and SmackDown despite the fact that nobody's even hinted at it on TV since last year. But, who knows? Maybe you guys like that sort of thing and I'm just an idiot. Sounds plausible.

Anyway, coverage starts below so enjoy the show! Or don't. I'm not the boss of you. If I were, I'd be getting a lot more feedback from you people.

