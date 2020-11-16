WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE Coverage with Kevin C. Sullivan (11/16/2020)

You may need to refresh the page to get the latest updates .

Here's your preview of tonight's show.

Hey everybody, Kevin here. It's another Monday night, which means tonight is Wrestling News World's LIVE coverage of WWE Raw.

Tonight is what they call in "the business" the "go home show" for this weekend's PPV. Which means we'll get the final bits of story before the big payoff (or lack thereof, I suppose) at Survivor Series on Sunday. At least for Raw, anyway.

I'll be here to run down what's happening in each segment, adding my own commentary. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, send it my way via Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully.

Time to get ready for Monday Night Raw.

Tonight's Go Home show opens with the normal opening, as opposed to a cold opening. Which means we'll probably start with an interview or a match.

And it looks like an interview/promo with my close personal friend Drew McIntyre.

Drew tells the crowd what he's thankful for - since it's about to be Thanksgiving in America and he's lived in America for a 1/3 of his life. And he's thankful for the fans, for the Thunderdome, and thankful for his opportunities. And he's gonna beat Randy Orton tonight and then beat Roman Reigns on Sunday and all of that.

Randy Orton is on the Titantron, telling Drew that, well, he's gonna beat him tonight. He also points out that he was fined by putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week but, he doesn't care because he's been fined and suspended more than anyone else in WWE. And yadda yadda yadda.

Miz and Morrison are out and basically insinuating that The Miz is going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, no matter who wins the Orton/McIntyre match tonight.

And Lana is backstage talking to the WWE Women's Tag Team champs about their six-woman tag team match against Asuka and Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

We're only a little over twenty minutes into the show.

Well... that was a quick segment. The champs take Asuka out of the equation, and then Baszler stomps on Mandy's elbow right onto the steel steps and hey it's commercial time.

Like this....

Lana tags herself in, right before Baszler puts Asuka in the Carakuna Clutch, and goes for the pin. Instead, Asuka gets her in the Auska Lock and gets the win for her team.



RESULT: Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke defeat Lana, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler

Backstage, the members of Team Raw are, well, arguing. But in a fun way. AJ Styles, who fancies himself the "team captain", has Raw shirts for everyone and has set up a tune-up match for them against RETRIBUTION.

Riddle's got a nickname for AJ's associate, and it's "Omase"

Anyway, Mandy Rose is in the trainer's room for her injured arm, and Dana Brooke is beside herself. Which is the perfect time for Reckoning of RETRIBUTION to attack.



And now it's time for a new episode of Firefly Funhouse. Bray and Alexa are so happy to see you! But... The Miz needs to be taught a lesson, and he'll be facing Bray later tonight.

And now it's time for The Hurt Business vs The New Day for the tag team belts.

As the New Day vs Hurt Business match gets underway, we get word - both Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are hurt and won't be able to participate in their Survivor Series match.



Rut roh.

Anyway... New Day vs Hurt Business. This match should have opened the show. Four brilliant performers, including a former WWE Champion. I'd be less likely to want to go to bed at this point.

Hot damn., Xavier Woods gets the hot tag from Kofi and he starts tearing things up, including busting out the Honor Roll, all sponsored by Cyberpunk 2077.

It looks like we're getting near the end of the match, as Shelton tosses Kofi back into the ring. Then nails him with the ANGLE SLAM! BOOM! Still... only gets a two. Kofi is immune to Kurt Angle moves.

Kofi fights off both Alexander and Benjamin, tags in Xavier, and nail Alexander with the Day Break and get the win! Boooooom! *hand clapping like back in the day*

RESULT: New Day defeat Hurt Business.