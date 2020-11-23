WWE Monday Night Raw (11/23/2020) LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

We're trying something different tonight, so read on...



It's the night after Survivor Series, which means it's the Raw after Survivor Series, which means things could get a little crazy. After all, Survivor Series is one of WWE's "Big Four", and the shows following those usually have surprises that will curl your toes and... something something your nose and... anyway, you get it.

So, tonight, the format is going to be a little different. Following this intro, the results are going to read going down... which means the latest event we've reported will be first - and then you can scroll down for what happened earlier. If you guys like this way better - or if you don't - let us know in the comments section, which is also down there.



I also encourage all of you to head that way and share your thoughts about tonight's show there. I'll be checking it regularly and if any of you wisenheimers say something funny, well... I'll repeat it up here. Or, you can shoot me a message via Twitter using my handle @HeyImKevinSully. Ha ha I said handle. What am I, a truck driver with a CB radio in the 70s? Breaker breaker good buddy.



Anyway... from this point on, we'll be rocking the Raw coverage. Looking forward to watching this with you fine folks. See you at 8pm/7pm C.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(9:43pm) Yep, for the titles.

(9:40pm) Before Lana and Asuka can have their match, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler jump them and are about to put the Raw Women's champ through the announce table. Lana races over and rescues Asuka and the two start heading for the back.



Jax and Baszler challenge the two of them to a tag match... for the titles?

(9:30pm) After an adorable Firefly Fun House, where Alexa and Bray murder a talking frog, Asuka heads to the ring for her match against Lana which our own Meg is pretty grumpy about, but she's a kid and I'm old and so there's that. Anyway, commercial time.

(9:20pm) Lana is backstage when she's approached by Asuka. The Raw women's champion tells her that she heard that she wants to challenge her for her title - which she didn't and tried to explain to her - but Asuka offers her a title match tonight and it looks like Lana is getting it whether she wants it or not.

RESULT: Riddle defeats Sheamus

(9:16pm) Sheamus goes for the Brough Kick, but Riddle collapses. Still, the two of them keep the fight going and then Riddle rolls up Sheamus and THE WIN!

(9:14pm) Riddle's kicks to escape from Sheamus look like he's hitting the Celtic Warrior with a giant fish.

(9:05pm) Sheamus tosses Riddle into the corner, then charges him - but Riddle dodges and Sheamus crashes into the ring post.

(9:03pm) Both Riddle and Sheamus have knocked the snot out of each other. Riddle goes for a kick and Sheamus hits him right in the face. Riddle falls to the mat swinging punches after imaginary Sheamuses.

(8:59pm) Later tonight, we'll have AJ Styles vs Randy Orton and Keith Lee vs Bobby Lashley for the other two qualifying matches.

(8:57pm) Riddle vs Sheamus kicks off. Riddle wants a fist-bump for good sportsmanship, but Sheamus slaps his hand away and complains about Riddle calling him "Fireface".

(8:53pm) The first of those matches will be Riddle vs Sheamus and that's happening after the break.

(8:50pm) After having conversations with both Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, Adam Pearce has decided that tonight there will be a series of three singles matches - the winners of which will fight in a Triple Threat Match next week. THAT winner will get a shot at Drew McIntyre.

RESULT: The New Day defeat The Hurt Business

(8:40pm) Kofi flips over the ropes onto Cedric, and Woods gets a sunset flip on Benjamin and the New Day retain.

(8:39pm) Kofi finally gets the tag to Woods.

(8:37pm) Kofi nearly gets the hot tag to Woods, but Cedric pulls Xavier off the apron and the assault on Kofi's left knee continues.

(8:36pm) Everyone in this match is wrestling like they just woke up an hour ago.

(8:33pm) Kofi gets tossed over the top rope and lands on his left leg, possibly hurting his knee.

(8:32pm) and this match has been restarted.

From our pals at Sportskeeda.com....

(8:30) Both teams are fighting on the floor with the ref counting. Apparently, someone wasn't paying attention, as suddenly the Hurt Business has won by count-out. Everyone looks confused.

(8:26pm) It's just Benjamin and Kingston in the ring, and Shelton gets thrown to the mat. Before Kofi can attack from the top, MVP and Cedric toss Kofi off the turnbuckles. Ref doesn't see it.

(8:23pm) I'm shocked WWE hasn't gotten Jake From State Farm to do a guest spot on Raw by now.

(8:18pm) Introductions have concluded... This match is on.

(8:15pm) Back from break, and we're backstage with The New Day and The Hurt Business convince them, through badgering and being mean, to give them a Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity. It works. New Day vs Hurt Business for the belts happens now.

Strowman takes offense at that, grabs Adam by the collar, and screams at him to give him the title shot. Pearce doesn't answer quickly enough, and Braun headbutts him. Commercial time.

After the rest of the team attempts to convince Adam they should get the title shot, Pearce turns to Braun Storwman to get his thoughts, saying "Last... but not least."

Adam Pearce introduces the team and informs them that one of them is going to earn a title shot against McIntyre. Adam asks all team members to state their case. And now the back and forth.

Raw kicks off following the rerun of Chicago P.D. with a look back at Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship back from Randy Orton. And then we're back in the ring with last night's victorious Raw men's Survivor Series team.

It's about showtime. Y'all ready? Or are you too invested in Chicago P.D.?