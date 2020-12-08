WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE Coverage and Commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (12/7/2020)

You may need to refresh the page to get the latest updates. You may need to do it twice, actually.

Hey everybody! Good to have you all here again with me. I'm Kevin Christopher "I put my middle name in there so people online don't think I'm some other Kevin Sullivan because believe me, some people do" Sullivan (that's a bit of a wordy nickname, I should work on that).

Last night's NXT TakeOver was one of the best shows of the year, as they usually are. I don't know if the Raw roster really feels like they need to live up to that standard tonight but... can you imagine if they did? Anyway, here's what to expect tonight...

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As always, we run the results from newest to oldest following this intro. So if you want to start from the beginning of the show, scroll to the bottom and work your way up from there. While you're down there, leave a comment in the, you know, COMMENTS section. If any of you even bother, I may just reply. Anyhoo... the little hand says it's time to rock...

-------------------------

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Well... not exactly....

It's Sheamus & McIntyre vs Miz, Morrison, and Styles. And already, Morrison has been thrown through the announce table.

RESULT: Cedric Alexander defeats Kofi Kingston.

Cedric Alexander picks up the win!

Cedric has been relentless since the match started, focusing on Kofi's left leg.

Cedric Alexander ain't having that and challenges Kofi to a match immediately.

RESULT: Kofi Kingston defeats Shelton Benjamin

Kofi dodges a charging Shelton outside of the ring and the Gold Standard crashes into a security wall. Kingston gets back in the ring, and so do Benjamin - but just barely before the ten count. Kofi with a Trouble in Paradise and the pin and the win.

And it looks like Kofi is taking on Shelton Benjamin.

Kofi Kingston comes to the ring with Xavier Woods, and they do the New Day thing while the commercials are happening.

Sheamus comes down to address Miz and Morrison's mocking of him and Drew... and, soon, McIntrye is there, too. Then, everything gets nuts.

Styles will be taking on McIntyre for his WWE Championship at TLC.

It's MIZ TV time and his guest tonight is his and Morrison's tag team partner for the evening, Eh Jay STYLES!

While Mustafa Ali is chastising his followers, Keith Lee is backstage confronting Sheamus, who still thinks he's going to turn on Drew McIntyre.

RESULT: Dana Brooke/Ricochet defeat Reckoning/Slapjack of RETRIBUTION

Well, that was quick. Dana with a... what was that? A Falcon Arrow? Either way....

Dana and Mia (look, it's easier to call her that, OK?) start the match, but it's not long before Ricochet and Slapyjacky McSlapslap are in the ring.

Dana Brooke and Ricochet are discussing their mixed tag match against Reckoning and Slapjack of RETRIBUTION - and Mat... er, just Riddle... approaches them offering donu... er... BROnuts. He was looking for someone but I missed who it was because my daughter just came down and told me she's got her very first loose tooth! Yay!

We're back from commercial break, and we're treated to footage of the Miz/Morrison vs Drew McIntyre/Sheamus match from last week.

RESULT: Asuka defeats Shayna Baszler

Lana just took out Nia Jax outside of the ring! Baszler goes to see what's happening and Asuka takes the opportunity to roll up Shayna and get the win. Three in a row!

Shayna Baszler: "Her back's gonna look like her front, and her front is gonna look like her back."

Nia Jax: "Her back is gonna have boobs on it...?"

At least, after these ads for Walmart and how bad vaping is.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka (that still feels satisfying to type) comes to the ring, along with Lana, for a match against one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler.

Orton wants a match tonight, but not with The Fiend... he wants one with Bray Wyatt. Wyatt accepts.

Bray appears on the Titantron and addresses Orton directly... in the form of a game show parody. And a funny one at that.

Randy addresses the crowd and tells everyone that he doesn't need a mask to be evil and blah blah blah. Actually, it was a good promo, I'm just feeling snarky.

Oh, hey! Congratulations to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on the birth of their child... Roaux, Roo, Ringo, Ricardo. I'll get back to you on that.

The show proper begins with Randy Orton coming to the ring and while he takes his sweet damn time getting there, we get a look at what happened last week.

I love how RETRIBUTION still kept their masks on.

Raw starts out much like SmackDown did last week, with a tribute to Pat Patterson.

Oh, CHICAGO P.D. You're such a.... TV show

We're three minutes away. Let's do this!