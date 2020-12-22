WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (12/21/20)

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (12/21/20)

We're 24 hours removed from WWE TLC. What will the fallout be and how will it lead into Royal Rumble? I guess we'll have to watch television and find out,
Hey y'all, Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, and we're getting ready to enjoy some WWE Raw! Well, I am, anyway.

WWE TLC was last night and, in typical boring same-old same-old WWE fashion, it ended with someone being lit on fire in the middle.of the ring. YAWN. Booooooooring.

Seriously, though, that happened. Randy Orton lit a person on fire in the ring to end the show. I mean, not really. Although how great would it be if WWE started the show with Orton getting out on bail after being arrested for attempted murder. I'll tell you how great. So great. That's how great.

Before the show starts, here's a few things to keep in mind:

- You can read Wrestling News World's WWE Raw preview here to make sure you're up to speed with what's on the agenda in the Thundahdohme tonight. 
- Make sure you add your thoughts on the show in the comments section below as well as Tweeting me at my Tweety name @HeyImKevinSully. 
- Cyberpunk 2077 is still a really awesome game, even if it is really buggy. 

Anyway... I'm gonna get my wrestling watchin' pants on and get ready for Raw! See you all in a bit!
