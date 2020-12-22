WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (12/21/20)

You may need to refresh this page for the latest updates.

Hey y'all, Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, and we're getting ready to enjoy some WWE Raw! Well, I am, anyway.

WWE TLC was last night and, in typical boring same-old same-old WWE fashion, it ended with someone being lit on fire in the middle.of the ring. YAWN. Booooooooring.

Seriously, though, that happened. Randy Orton lit a person on fire in the ring to end the show. I mean, not really. Although how great would it be if WWE started the show with Orton getting out on bail after being arrested for attempted murder. I'll tell you how great. So great. That's how great.



Before the show starts, here's a few things to keep in mind:

Anyway... I'm gonna get my wrestling watchin' pants on and get ready for Raw! See you all in a bit!

