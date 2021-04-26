WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary - Kevin C. Sullivan and the Coverage Crew - 04.26.21

WWE Raw LIVE coverage, commentary, and other things (04.26.21)

It's Monday! It's time for WWE Raw! It's Kevin's birthday! How much better can stuff get?
(You may need to refresh this page once or twice to get the latest updates. All updates are time stamped on Central time.)

 What a weekend, am I right? Hey there, my Monday Mon-Stars! Wrestling New World's Kevin Christopher Sullivan here with you all for tonight's LIVE (give or take ten seconds of lag) coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw! No giveaway this week, but I am toying with some ideas for the next upcoming PPV.

I'm celebrating my 43rd birthday this weekend, which is why I wasn't around last week. Thanks to Juice and the rest of the WNWLCC for helping me out there. 

Also toying an idea of starting a Patreon or some other similar platform, but I'll save talk for that on a different client. Of course, you can always find me on Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully or just use the comments down below.

Anywhoo, We've got less than 30 minutes until showtime. If you're reading along, drop me a line in the comments and say hi, just so I know you're there. So... see you then.

