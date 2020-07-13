WWE RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (7/13/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is being dubbed 'A Night Of Grudge Matches'.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight's show has in-store for us!

Bayley & Sasha Banks Defend The WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships Against The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka & Kairi Sane

Seth Rollins Looks To Avenge His WrestleMania 36 Loss Against Kevin Owens

Randy Orton Takes On R-Truth

The Viking Raiders Clash With Angel Garza & Andrade In An Elimination Tag-Team Match

*LIVE COVERAGE*