WWE RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (7/20/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by Randy Orton taking on Big Show in an 'Unsanctioned Match' as well as the fall-out from last night's 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' PPV event!

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Randy Orton Looks To Kill Another Legend When He Takes On Big Show In An Unsanctioned Match

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Seth Rollins Battles Aleister Black

Who Is The RAW Women's Champion?

Christian Will Address The WWE Universe

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins with a video package showing what happened during the Seth Rollins/Rey Mysterio ‘Eye For An Eye’ match, last night at ‘The Horror Show at Extreme Rules’ PPV event.

We then see Seth Rollins & Murphy making their way down to the ring. As the pair walk down the entrance ramp & head into the ring, Tom Phillips, Byron Saxon & Samoa Joe on commentary are shown & they provide a medical update on Rey Mysterio’s condition & they announce that certain nerves weren’t completely torn & after some time he’ll be able to recover full vision.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Back in the ring, Rollins describes what happened to Rey Mysterio, last night. Rollins says what happened, last night, will stay with him for the rest of his life. He says the visual of Rey Mysterio holding his own eye in his hand will stay in his memories forever.

Rollins says the question he’s been asked the most over the last 24-hours is, does he regret it? Rollins says he’ll answer that with a question of his own...& asks the WWE universe if they regret making him the ‘Monday Night Messiah’ because this is their fault. He says they should be disgusted with what they have done to Rey Mysterio & his family. He goes on to say Mysterio shouldn’t have picked this stipulation in the first place & actions have consequences.

Seth then says that nobody will stand in the way of what he will do for the greater good as Aleister Black’s music hits & interrupts Rollins. Aleister says Rollins shouldn’t dare deflect the blame on anyone else. He did this himself & he’s here to rectify it. Murphy goes running after Aleister but Aleister tears into him & beats him down throughout the ringside area as we head to a commercial break & Seth Rollins will take-on Aleister Black up next.

Match - Seth Rollins (with Murphy) vs Aleister Black

Highlights (Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black)

Result - Seth Rollins defeats Aleister Black

After the match Rollins & Murphy brutally beat down Aleister Black and focus in on his right arm heavily during the beat-down.

We then see a replay of last night, when MVP declared himself as the NEW United States Champion after Apollo Crews wasn't medically cleared to compete against him at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'.

Backstage, MVP, Bobby Lashley, Ron Simmons and R-Truth are talking. MVP asks R-Truth to join he and Lashley down to the ring...Truth declines the offer and tries to walk away but Shelton Benjamin super-kicks him and pins Truth to become the NEW 24/7 Champion. MVP then asks Benjamin to join he and Lashley down to the ring to which Shelton obliges as we head to a commercial break.