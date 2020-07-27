WWE RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (7/27/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a pair of Championship bouts.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

  • Asuka & Sasha Banks Battle To Decide Who Is The Rightful RAW Women's Champion
AsukaSasha
  • Drew McIntyre Faces Dolph Ziggler In A Non-Title Affair
DrewZiggler
  • Randy Orton Kicks-off RAW By Announcing His Next Target
OrtonRAW
  • Rey Mysterio's Son, Dominik Confronts Seth Rollins
DomRAW
  • Andrade & Angel Garza Battle Cedric Alexander & Ricochet and The Viking Raiders With An Opportunity To Face The RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits At SummerSlam
TTTag

*LIVE COVERAGE*

