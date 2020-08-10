WWE RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (8/10/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by the number one contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship, Randy Orton taking on Kevin Owens.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store for us...

Randy Orton Battles Kevin Owens

Asuka Takes On Bayley With An Opportunity To Face Sasha Banks At SummerSlam On The Line

Will ‘Retribution’ Cause More Havoc?

What's Next For RAW Underground?

Seth Rollins & Dominik Mysterio Sign The Contract For Their SummerSlam Match

Mickie James Returns To Monday Night RAW

Bianca Belair Looks For Revenge On Zelina Vega

*LIVE COVERAGE*